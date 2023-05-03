‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ team was given option to delay further but chose not to

If Cyberpunk: 2077 proved anything to the video game industry and its audience, it’s that no matter how many times you delay the release date of a hotly anticipated title, it can still end up shipping absolutely busted. While the approach that Respawn took with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor wasn’t as drastic, the development studio still opted to delay the release of the title by six weeks.

In spite of this, the game still launched with myriad performance issues, particularly on PC. One can’t help but wonder if the game had spent just a little bit longer in the lab, it could have avoided these launch woes, thus ending up with a broad consensus that the game is stellar – because outside of the performance troubles, that’s exactly what it is.

Well, it turns out that was an option that was available to Respawn, per an interview with the game’s director, Stig Asmussen had with IGN back in February, as recalled by Insider Gaming. “There was an option of do we want to extend it a little bit longer, but no we said no we can get it done in six weeks,” Asmussen told the outlet at the time.

Again – if Cyberpunk taught us anything, it’s that a few more weeks may not make the difference. Still, if the developers were afforded the opportunity to have a little more time, one can’t help but wonder. Considering the performance issues Star Wars Jedi: Survivor shipped with had a huge detrimental effect on our review as well as many others, maybe we could have forgiven Respawn for pushing the launch date to mid-May.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows.