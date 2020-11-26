Star Wars: Squadrons November Update Adds New Map And Next-Gen Upgrades

Star Wars: Squadrons players still spending their free time mastering the art of piloting TIE Fighters and X-Wings have an all-new update to enjoy.

A raft of technical and performance upgrades for next-gen consoles represent the majority of what’s on offer with patch 3.0, but we’ll get to those in just a moment. First, it’s worth giving a shoutout to Squadrons‘ first free post-launch multiplayer map, Fostar Haven. Available in both Dogfight and Fleet Battle modes, this addition to the existing pool of available arenas is a repurposed version of Fostar as seen in the single player campaign and boasts several new environmental types to traverse. For now, at least, star pilots will only be able to use existing ships to explore this lawless frontier, though that changes in December with the addition of one new vehicle for the New Republic and Empire.

You can head through here to learn everything we know so far about the iconic B-Wing and TIE Defender, but as for the aforementioned next-gen improvements, Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5 owners can look forward to the following:

120FPS and 4K support

Enhanced visuals/enhanced performance options

Improved visual quality & lighting

Variable frame rate support

While these apply to both Sony and Microsoft’s platforms, only the latter can choose between prioritizing enhanced visuals or performance, likely to accommodate the Series S specifically. Finally, a huge list of bug fixes and miscellaneous balance changes have been shipped along with all the above, all of which you can read up on by hitting the link below.

For an overview of Star Wars: Squadrons‘ previous updates, including last month’s surprise crossover with Disney’s The Mandalorian, see here. And be sure to let us know in the comments section down below if you’re still enjoying your time with the game.