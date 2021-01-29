Strong Resident Evil Sales Result In Record Profits For Capcom

As is true for most of the industry thanks to the unprecedented amount of time folks are spending indoors, 2020 has ended up being one of the most successful years yet for Capcom. According to a recent press release provided by the developer that breaks down its performance over 2020’s third fiscal quarter, the Resident Evil franchise, in particular, has proven to be a hugely lucrative IP, having contributed millions in sales across multiple games to earnings throughout the nine-month period.

While the report doesn’t provide specific figures on a per-title basis, industry analyst David Gibson is on-hand to fill in the blanks. Relaying the additional information on Twitter, Gibson says Resident Evil 3, released back in April at the onset of lockdown across many parts of the world as necessitated by CVOID-19, sold around 300,000 units between October and December 31st, with 2019’s remake of Resident Evil 2 adding 350,000 to the total.

Perhaps even more impressive than either of those, though, is the confirmation that RE7, despite being almost four years old to the day, has also continued to record strong sales in the order of 300,000 copies. As for other big winners, Monster Hunter World and its Iceborne expansion collectively welcomed 1.1 million new hunters into the fold – a result no doubt contributed to thanks to the publicity generated by Paul W. S. Anderson’s live-action movie adaptation.

An impressive outcome, then, and it’ll certainly be interesting to see how this year’s eighth installment in the Resident Evil series, Village, stacks up against its predecessors when it arrives on May 7th for current and last-gen consoles. If you haven’t already seen it, head through here for a look at the sequel’s most recent trailer.