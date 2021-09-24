Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Reveals Striking Poster

Warner Bros. Games has released striking key art for Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, Collider reports. The poster image, from the point of view of a low angle, sees Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark towering over the camera with a target-like Suicide Squad logo in the middle.

The art was released preceding a DC FanDome event scheduled for October 16, where Rocksteady is slated to show off a new reveal from the game. Rocksteady previously showed off its first trailer for the upcoming game last month, which you can view above. You can check out the new poster below:

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League sees the player take control of four DC villains — Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark — pitted against none other than the Justice League, as the title suggests. Though the Justice League is lead by Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman, only the Man of Steel was featured prominently in the trailer.

Rocksteady last month also released a number of stills that tease the game, giving further glimpses into the game’s version of Harley Quinn and other characters:

The game is set to release sometime in 2022. Be sure to check right here for all the latest updates for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.