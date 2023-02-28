The first ‘Elden Ring’ expansion has just been unveiled and fans are going nuts

It’s been a year since Elden Ring launched, and FromSoftware’s sprawling open-world RPG has exceeded every expectation. It was recently confirmed that an eye-watering 20 million copies have been sold, it’s won just about every Game of the Year award going, and looks set to go down as one of the greatest of all-time.

Previously, FromSoftware’s Souls games have generally received multiple DLC expansions, ranging from from Bloodborne‘s incredible The Old Hunters, to Dark Souls‘ Artorias of the Abyss, via Dark Souls 3‘s The Ringed City. Now Elden Ring is getting the same treatment, after the developers unveiled Shadow of the Erdtree:

Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together.

An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development.

We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between. pic.twitter.com/cjJYijM7Mw — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 28, 2023

We don’t have a release date yet, and the fact that we’re only seeing concept art may mean it’s still a long way from release, but fans are over the moon:

THIS IS ALL IM GONNA THINK ABOUT NOW WHY THE FUCK WAS THIS RELEASED AT 3AM pic.twitter.com/keuYqxHiwX — ARUUU ☾★🐀 (@DeputyARUUU) February 28, 2023

Right zen it’s what we all been waiting for beybee I absolutely can’t wait pic.twitter.com/IDETUN12Cl — Soullreaveryin (@soullreaveryin) February 28, 2023

Prominent Twitch streamer Asmongold can’t wait:

Take a look at the Erd Tree itself – Golden Grace is sipping from it. It looks like its very early after the arrival of the Elden Beast from the stars. My bet is that we will get to know more about the primordial Crucible and the beginning of the whole story. — Simon Czaja (@Cheyenesku) February 28, 2023

Suzi knows what time it is. pic.twitter.com/8uO4ZtVCm6 — Colin AKA GhostPanda (@GhostPandaStorm) February 28, 2023

Be brave young tarnished, thy needeth faith in your glaive, For you are no novice, but ensconced in vicissitude of Elden Lordship in your own realm — Lucius Broderick Knight ☘️🇺🇸🎹 (@LionheartLucius) February 28, 2023

Dropping this announcement with little fanfare in the middle of the night is a boss move, but we’re hoping for a bigger unveiling as to what’s going to be in this DLC soon. New areas, bosses, and weapons feel like a no-brainer, but FromSoftware’s ambition could mean this additional content is around the size of an entire game.