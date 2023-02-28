The first ‘Elden Ring’ expansion has just been unveiled and fans are going nuts
It’s been a year since Elden Ring launched, and FromSoftware’s sprawling open-world RPG has exceeded every expectation. It was recently confirmed that an eye-watering 20 million copies have been sold, it’s won just about every Game of the Year award going, and looks set to go down as one of the greatest of all-time.
Previously, FromSoftware’s Souls games have generally received multiple DLC expansions, ranging from from Bloodborne‘s incredible The Old Hunters, to Dark Souls‘ Artorias of the Abyss, via Dark Souls 3‘s The Ringed City. Now Elden Ring is getting the same treatment, after the developers unveiled Shadow of the Erdtree:
We don’t have a release date yet, and the fact that we’re only seeing concept art may mean it’s still a long way from release, but fans are over the moon:
This is us too!
Bring on the pain!
Prominent Twitch streamer Asmongold can’t wait:
Time to step back into the Lands Between:
We refuse to put our foolish ambitions to rest!
It’s going to be painful, but we’re all now FromSoftware masochists:
Dropping this announcement with little fanfare in the middle of the night is a boss move, but we’re hoping for a bigger unveiling as to what’s going to be in this DLC soon. New areas, bosses, and weapons feel like a no-brainer, but FromSoftware’s ambition could mean this additional content is around the size of an entire game.