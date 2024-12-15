‘The time has come’: After months of speculation, Arrowhead Game Studios announces arrival of ‘dark times’ for its ‘freedom-loving’ players

It was an awesome week for Arrowhead Game Studios as its phenomenal smash hit Helldivers 2 —published by Sony Interactive Entertainment — bagged the Best Multiplayer Game and Best Ongoing Game awards trophies at this year’s The Game Awards show. To the surprise and delight of fans, the Helldivers 2 update also dropped on the same day.

The four-player sci-fi shooter launched on Feb. 8, 2024, to glowing reviews that equated to more than 12 million copies sold within just three months. It pits gamers against alien forces seeking the downfall of humanity, with the update introducing new foes and a new biome.

They keep bringing the heat and we can’t get enough! Congrats to Helldivers 2 for bringing home the W for Best Ongoing Game! @ArrowheadGS @PlayStation #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/8TYbmGVXeR — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 13, 2024

Arrowhead Game Studios Social Media and Community Manager Katherine Baskin shared details about Omens of Tyranny on the official PlayStation blog. She wrote: “The time has come, Helldivers. The War has changed. These are dark times for freedom-loving citizens everywhere. Our galaxy grows cold from the embrace of old enemies returning and darkens with the threat of new horrors emerging.”

New foes

Omens of Tyranny update is being rolled out to all players now.



Illuminate interference detected on the Galactic War map, causing widespread Destroyer computer system crashes. (Please restart your game to access the new content.)



Full briefing: https://t.co/nwJu4Xht0O pic.twitter.com/tC8s4QoNfK — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) December 13, 2024

When the game came out earlier this year, there were only two enemy factions to fight against: The Terminids (bugs) and Automatons (bots). It stayed this way until the High Command directed players to destroy a Supercolony on Meridia, which eventually caused the planet to explode and create a gravitational anomaly (black hole). This was the prelude to the arrival of the Illuminate (squids).

As the narrative goes, Super Earth successfully defeated the Illuminate at the end of the First Intergalactic War. After almost a century of battling the bugs and bots, the squids are finally back with a vengeance. From a player standpoint, the recent content drop is a refreshing change of pace as it adds new types of enemies that require different combat tactics from the Terminids and Automatons.

The main Illuminate forces comprised of the Voteless, Overseers, Watchers, and Harvesters. Much like the bots and the bugs, the planets invaded by the squids will also have similar points of interest, primary objectives, secondary objectives, enemy encampments, patrols, and hazards. After a couple of missions against these baddies, Helldivers 2 feels brand new all over.

A new biome

Secondary Weapon:

SQC-19 Stun Lance



Fighting in colonies means narrow streets and close encounters, so we’re introducing our first melee secondary weapon with the SQC-19 Stun Lance. This extra-large poker will give you good range and pairs perfectly with the SH-51 Directional… pic.twitter.com/koxuzjhlCv — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) December 13, 2024

While Helldivers 2 already has adequate scenery variations including the series of environmental hazards that can damage or outright kill you, Omens of Tyranny ups the battlefield with the introduction of a new planetary biome with sprawling urban environments. Sure, the buildings and streets have seen better days, but it’s a welcome shift of scenery from the usual cycle.

Seasoned Helldivers are likely diving straight in at Super Helldive (Level 10) difficulty, but testing the waters with randoms can be frustrating. Nevertheless, I can guarantee you’ll have a blast either way.

New season pass Content

Helldivers, it’s time to make the streets safe again!



The Ministry of Defense is authorizing the sale and distribution of the Urban Legends Premium Warbond, available starting now!

Full briefing: https://t.co/AIp3XuEMz4

[1/6] pic.twitter.com/ghGO6M99C7 — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) December 13, 2024

Alongside Omens of Tyranny, Arrowhead Game Studios also dropped the latest Premium Warbond (season pass) dubbed Urban Legends, which players can purchase for 1,000 Super Credits.

Baskin shared juicy tidbits about everything included in the Premium Warbond in a separate post on the PlayStation Blog where she wrote: “Citizens of Super Earth! Do not fear the resurgence of Illuminate scum – the Helldivers will be ready to fight them in the streets, at your doorsteps, and on the city borders and boundaries!”

Arrowhead Game Studios might be on track for more accolades after it changed course in response to a review bomb on Helldivers 2 due to some controversial balance changes, Sony PSN requirement, and Steam region lock debacle.

The addition of Omens of Tyranny alone has prompted a surge in the number of concurrent Helldivers 2 players on Steam shortly after the update went live. So, are you one of the many who are fighting for managed democracy? If so, then gear up with your favorite loadout, stratagems, and prepare to defend Super Earth from the squids.

