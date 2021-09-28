This Classic LGBTQ Cyberpunk Game Is Free Today

The beloved, queer-cyberpunk-mystery point-and-click adventure game 2064: Read Only Memories is currently free for just one day! In celebration of new and upcoming releases, developer MidBoss is making its 2015, Kickstarter funded debut title available on the Epic Games Store.

Set in Neo-San Francisco, players enter the sci-fi world as an investigative journalist thrust into the conspiracies and machinations of scientists and AI revolutionaries. They team up with a sapient AI, Turing, to change the direction of computing and uncover compounding mysteries.

The game drew much attention for its depictions of queerness and transhumanism. The player can choose from a range of pronouns and neo-pronouns, or set custom ones too. Further, the diverse and unique cast of characters embodies the queer potential of a cybernetic future that is often overlooked or pathologized in the genre.

The original game was released on PC as well as the now-defunct Ouya and Razer Forge. After its successful launch, it has since come to PS4, Vita, Xbox One, Mobile, and Switch.

The promotion coincides with the release of the Read Only Memories trade paperback by IDW Publishing, a four-chapter interstitial story set after 2064 and before a forthcoming sequel. Written by Sina Grace with art from Stefano Simeone, the comic continues the mystery in Santa Cruz with the private investigator Lexi Rivers.

Lexi and a returning cast of 2064 characters become the main cast of Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER. Announced in 2019, the projects are currently projected to launch in early 2022.

Neurodiver will release across current and last-gen consoles and on PC, Linus, and Mac via Steam and Epic Games Store. A demo titled Pilot Memory is available on Steam and Epic Games Store.