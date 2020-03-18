A Ton Of New Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Skins Have Leaked

Epic Games has just rolled out the latest update for Fortnite and as usual, data miners have swiftly moved in to unearth any files referencing upcoming content. Longtime leaker HypeX has already resurfaced from their latest exploration and revealed a ton of goodies that players will soon be able to obtain. Included in the find are 11 new character skins coming soon, almost all of which are designed around Chapter 2 season 2’s central secret agent theme.

Players looking for something a little less, let’s say, inconspicuous, however, will be overjoyed to hear that two reskins transforming existing characters Jonesy and Bandolette into ‘Slurp Juice’ versions of their fleshier selves are present, as too, is one dubbed the ‘Slurp Leviathan’.

Check them out via the gallery below:

A random assortment of weapon skins, Back Bling and wraps have also been discovered, one of which will be immediately familiar to fans of Marvel’s Deadpool. The foul-mouthed antihero has been on vacation in Fortnite for several weeks now and is currently tasking players with completing a number of challenges throughout the season. While not yet confirmed, the final prize for completing every task is widely expected to be the character’s own costume and it won’t be long until we find out for sure. For a complete breakdown of every available challenge and how to complete it, see here.

As for the playable content added with this week’s patch, Epic has finally introduced a new vehicle, the Choppa, to the sandbox. The helicopters can be found scattered throughout the map, some of which are easier to access than others. For a map of every possible spawn location, head this way.