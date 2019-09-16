Tons Of Resident Evil Games Are On Sale For Up To 80% Off On PC

Resident Evil fans on the lookout for a bargain need search no more. A huge number of entries new and old in Capcom’s famed survival horror series are up for grabs at a fraction of their usual price at online retailer Green Man Gaming and there’s surely something here for everyone. Unfortunately for console owners, this particular batch of price cuts is only available for digital, PC-only editions of each title, some of which are on sale for up to 80% off their usual asking prices.

As of writing, the site doesn’t specify how long the promotion is intended to last, so if you’re in the market for some nostalgic zombie-slaying action, you’d best start filling that shopping basket sooner rather than later. As for what’s on offer, see below for the full list:

Resident Evil 2 (2019) – $31.31 (48% off)

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition (2019) – $43.46 (38% off)

Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition – $18.90 (62% off)

Resident Evil 7 – $13.50 (55% off)

Resident Evil: Revelations – $6.21 (80% off)

Resident Evil 6 – $6.75 (77% off)

Resident Evil HD Remaster – $7.20 (64% off)

Resident Evil 5 – $4.50 (77% off)

Resident Evil 4 – $4.50 (77% off)

Resident Evil Deluxe Origins Bundle – $18 (55% off)

Headlining the discounts this time around is undoubtedly this year’s Resident Evil 2. At just shy of half price, Capcom’s critically acclaimed remake is a steal and definitely worth the investment. The retold events of Leon and Claire’s escape from Raccoon City isn’t just a visual feast, but a meaty gameplay experience filled to the brim with hordes of Umbrella’s evil machinations. You don’t know fear until you’ve had a run-in with the unstoppable Mr. X.

Following that, experimental soft reboot Resident Evil 7 can be picked up for less than $20 while both Resident Evil 4 & 5 can be yours for less than the price of lunch. The first of those, in particular, is frequently referred to as one of the greatest games ever made and is undoubtedly worth the meagre price of entry.

Interested? Hit the link below to head directly to the sale. Enjoy!