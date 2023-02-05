Twitch streamers unite to boycott platform until ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ ads are pulled

In preparation for Hogwarts Legacy‘s release, an ad campaign was launched on Twitch to get potential gamers excited about the game. Unfortunately, this didn’t sit well with Twitch streamers due to their support for the LGBT+ community and their views towards the franchise’s creator, J.K Rowling.

Twitch streamer, Veronica Ripley (aka Nikatine), released an open statement where she said she wouldn’t be streaming Hogwarts Legacy and encouraged other Twitch streamers to join her. This is all to “take a stance against bigotry, hatred” and those who support similar views to Rowling. They also ask Twitch to end its “harmful relationship” with Hogwarts Legacy if they want to make the platform a safe space for the LGBT+ community.

A statement on Hogwarts Legacy: pic.twitter.com/qt3xnv7Peq — Veronica 'Nikatine' Ripley (@NikatinePrime) February 5, 2023

As predicted, this statement caused a divide in the comments, with some saying they’re still going to play the game. Meanwhile, her message also received support from those already planning to boycott the game. Other Twitch Streamers, like Brianna Wu, participated in a live stream debate about the “Hogwarts Legacy boycott” and why she supported the movement.

I will be defending the #HogwartsLegacy boycott tonight on Twitch! https://t.co/Es43v4zsHq — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) January 27, 2023

Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming Harry Potter game that takes place hundreds of years before the events of the books/films. According to the game’s FAQ page, Rowling had little involvement in the game and it’s an original story based on her work. But despite this information, one of the main arguments for the game’s boycott is due to it being part of the Wizarding World/Harry Potter franchise. This means that Rowling will still receive some sort of financial cut, even if she wasn’t involved.

Despite calls to boycott the game or “donate that money to trans organizations,” Hogwarts Legacy is still the number one pre-ordered game on Steam.

Hogwarts Legacy comes out on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox S/X on Feb 10, 2023.