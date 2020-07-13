Ubisoft’s Giving Away A Popular Game For Free, Only For A Limited Time

If like many, you had intended to tune in and watch Ubisoft‘s much anticipated next-gen games showcase over the weekend due to the promise of some goodies, you may have experienced some difficulty in actually signing into the publisher’s Uplay service. No doubt due to the sheer number of users attempting to secure their free copy of Watch Dogs 2 during the allotted timeframe – viewers originally only had until the conclusion of Ubisoft Forward to claim the gift – log in server issues prevented scores of fans from being able to do so, inevitably leading to frustrations being voiced on social media as a result.

Fortunately, however, the company was quick to respond, reassuring those who couldn’t gain access to their account during the live stream that a workaround was on the way. The full statement reads as follows:

The issue with our log in services should now be resolved. We appreciate your patience! We’ll update you as soon as we can with more details on the rewards, even if you were unable to log in successfully during the event.

Watch Dogs 2 Gallery 1 of 17

Click to skip































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So, how do those affected by the outages go about obtaining their free copy of Watch Dogs 2? It goes without saying, of course, that you’ll first and foremost require a Uplay account. Either by logging into an existing profile or creating a new one, you’ll need to head on over to a dedicated support page over on Ubisoft’s support website (link below) and then login. It’s as easy as that!

In regards to availability, no end date has been set for the promotion, though given how limited the original window was intended to be, we’d advise jumping on this deal as soon as possible. For our review of the sequel, see here.