Ubisoft’s Giving Away A Free Game This Weekend, But With A Catch

The countdown to next-gen is finally starting to heat up.

Following on from Sony’s massive PlayStation 5 showcase last month, Microsoft, looking to one-up its biggest competitor, will go ahead with its own presentation later this month dedicated entirely to Xbox Series X, but that’s certainly not the only event on the gaming calendar you’ll want to look out for over the summer. Third-party publishers, unable to show off their latest and greatest creations to fawning audiences at E3 (or any live event, for that matter), are taking it in turns to do so digitally, with EA having already done so just a few weeks back.

Next in line, it seems, is Ubisoft, which’s outlined plans to host a special live stream this weekend, July 12th, on Twitch, with all those who tune in being gifted a free copy of Watch Dogs 2. Before you set a reminder, however, there are a few stipulations to make note of.

First and foremost, this particular promotion is essentially irrelevant for console gamers. Free copies of the dystopic sequel will only be redeemable on PC and only through Ubisoft’s Uplay service. If you’ve met those prerequisites though, all that’s left to do is wait for the weekend to roll around and log in to your Uplay account before the main Ubisoft Forward show concludes. Disappointing for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners, then, though it’s worth noting that Watch Dogs 2 has repeatedly appeared in various sales in the former’s online store, more details of which you can find over here.

As for the new games you can expect Ubisoft to show off on Saturday, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape and “a few other surprises” will be unveiled during the stream. Hit the link below for further details.