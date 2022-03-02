Ukraine calls on Xbox and PlayStation to cease all Russian involvement

As global sanctions continue to be piled on the Kremlin following Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine, authorities in the embattled nation are taking aim at the lucrative world of gaming. An open letter from Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, (who’s also the Minister of Digital Transformation) has called on gaming giants Xbox and PlayStation to cut off access to consoles and cease relations with Russia-based clients.

Tagging both entities on Twitter, the leader cited the war’s international implications, insisting on a unique strategy to combat Russia’s advancement. “Surely you are aware of what is happening in Ukraine at the moment. Russia has declared war not on Ukraine, but on the entire civilized world. If you support human values, you should live [sic] the Russian market,” he wrote.

You are definitely aware of what is happening in Ukraine right now. Russia declare war not for Ukraine but for all civilized world. If you support human values, you should live the Russian market! pic.twitter.com/tnQr13BsSv — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 2, 2022

Fedorov’s appeal further demonstrates a tactical approach to the armed conflict, wherein in a contemporary context, warfare must also be digitally devastating. His letter, aimed at compounding global pressure, is addressed to “all game development companies and esports platforms”, citing that “such actions will motivate the citizens of Russia to proactively stop the disgraceful military aggression.”

He continued:

“The whole world is repelling the aggressor through the imposition of sanctions – the enemy must suffer significant losses. But we need your support – in 2022, modern technology is perhaps the best answer to the tanks, multiple rocket launchers (hrad) and missiles.”

The Ukrainian leader has expressly asked the companies to “temporarily block all Russian and Belarusian accounts, temporarily stop the participation of Russian and Belarusian teams and players in all international esports events, and cancel all international events taking place on the territory of Russia and Belarus.”

Since the start of the conflict on Feb. 24, Fedorov has taken to social media to secure swift action against the Russian aggressors. As key players the world over slowly impose sanctions, he’s since praised Meta, Apple and Google for blocking services and pausing sales, calling the companies “nowadays Robin Hoods”. Fedorov’s recent tweets have also called on Google, YouTube, Viber and PayPal, among others, to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

Elsewhere in the digital entertainment realm, Disney, Sony Pictures and Warner Bros have also pulled out of major movie releases in Russia.

Fedorov’s appeal comes as no surprise, given Ukraine’s immense clout in the video game industry. As early as Feb. 25, Ukraine-based and/or foreign video game developers including 4A Games, Polygon, Gameloft, Vostok Games, Ubisoft, Saber Interactive and many others have condemned the attacks and weighed in with their support.

Responding almost immediately to the crisis, GSC Game World, creators of the STALKER series, published the following tweet:

The Russian Federation has declared war on Ukraine.

The future is unknown, but we are sure of our Armed Forces and country.

We ask all: do not stand aside and help those in need.



Support the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

UA843000010000000047330992708 pic.twitter.com/XoEFDtgKiW — GSC Game World (@GSC_GW) February 24, 2022

Meanwhile Frogwares, the studio behind Sherlock Holmes and The Sinking City, and whose headquarters are in Kyiv put out a statement on Twitter asserting:

We can't just stand by. Russia attacks our homeland and denies the sovereignty of Ukraine. We are trying to stay safe, but this is war, there are no two ways about it.



We call on everyone to force Putin to withdraw from our lands #StopRussianAggression — Frogwares (@Frogwares) February 24, 2022

Microsoft and Sony have yet to comment on Fedorov’s request. Watch this space for further updates.