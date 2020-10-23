How To Unlock Wolverine’s Logan Skin In Fortnite

Fortnite fans still fighting the good fight against Galactus and his minions in Season 4’s Nexus War can now add yet another Marvel-themed skin to their collection of superhero outfits. As the battle royale’s current headline attraction following the likes of Deadpool and DC’s Aquaman in previous seasons, Wolverine is the ultimate prize for those who reach the top end of the existing Battle Pass, though thanks to today’s addition to the existing pool of unlockable cosmetics, there’s now a second (three in total) alternate skin available for the mutant.

This time, however, the oldest student (by a country mile) to ever walk the halls of Xavier’s School of Gifted Youngsters isn’t trading his iconic yellow and blue X-Men costume for a pallet swap, but eschewing the facade entirely. Before we set about detailing how to get your hands on Logan’s casual ensemble, though, check it out for yourself below.

Now, here’s the not-so-exciting part. In order unlock the style, players will need to have successfully completed a whopping 60 Weekly Challenge objectives. That being the case, then, anyone who’s been keeping pace with Season 4 and playing on a regular basis will no doubt already have reached the prerequisite number. If, on the other hand, you’ve been short on time throughout Nexus War, worry not – it’s still possible to catch up.

All previous Wolverine and Weekly challenges will remain available until Season 4 ends, meaning you’ve got just over a month until the window of opportunity closes for good. And for folks who’ve yet to even step foot on Apollo Island since the arrival of Thor and his band of fellow protectors, you can see here for our in-depth guide on how to unlock Wolverine’s base outfit in Fortnite. Good luck!