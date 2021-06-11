Watch: Jurassic World Evolution 2 Trailer Teases A Grand Adventure

Dinosaur lovers will get yet another chance to prove that they have what it takes to become the next John Hammond (minus, you know, the catastrophic end result) later this year.

Jurassic World Evolution 2, a direct sequel to Frontier’s park simulation and management title released back in 2018, is on course to arrive in Q4 and promises to be a bigger, better and an all around more streamlined experience than its predecessor. While the Cambridge-based studio has yet to pin a specific launch date on the series’ second installment, development appears to be going smoothly. Indeed, as suitably introduced by Jeff Goldblum during Summer Game Fest yesterday, the first look at Evolution 2 was provided in the form of a cinematic trailer that you can see up above.

Unsurprisingly, an eclectic collection of living fossils can be seen in the footage, some familiar, others brand new. One of these, the bipedal Nasutoceratops, is depicted as the smaller cousin of Triceratops and will join additional land-based megafauna in electrified pens, should you choose to rear your own.

Unlike before, however, players will no longer be restricted to the Muertes Archipelago and will instead be able to establish their own safari from scratch across multiple environments. Lush forests and harsh deserts are just two of the biomes confirmed for and you won’t be confined to solid ground, either. Both marine and avian varieties of the resurrected reptiles will be available, too, all of which will exhibit new behavior and “react intelligently to the world around them.”

As far as narrative is concerned, Frontier says the campaign will take place after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and feature voice work from several actors who appeared in the films, including Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing). An authentic-sounding adventure, then, and we’ll just have to wait and see if Jurassic World Evolution 2 lives up to the hype when it lands in late 2021. Stay tuned for more details.