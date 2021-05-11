Watch: Resident Evil Village Mod Replaces Chris Redfield With Albert Wesker

Modders are already having a field day with Resident Evil Village.

Based on precedent (who could forget Mr. X in a bikini?), Capcom’s survival horror series has established a reputation for itself with recent releases for attracting crowds of hobbyist content creators, with the additions usually coming in the form of reskins. Older entries in the franchise have received massive story expansions, of course, but we imagine it’ll be some time before the RE Engine’s cutting edge tech will be approachable by anyone not employed by the developer.

What players of this year’s installment on PC can do, however, is download various fan-made alterations ranging from QoL improvements (a field of view option has proven to be incredibly popular) to total face changes. In fact, Nexus Mods user DarknessValtier has just shared one of the latter which, when installed, replaces Chris Redfield’s chiseled features with those of Albert Wesker.

Considering the context, Wesker’s presence here actually fits remarkably well, adding more tension to the scene in question as emotions remain hidden behind his signature sunglasses. While it’s not stated where these assets for the iconic villain were pulled from, it would seem as though Resident Evil 5 – the last entry where the character appeared prior to his death at the hands of Chris – served as the basis.

Now that the floodgates have opened, so to speak, we wouldn’t at all be surprised to see more mods of a similar nature added in the future, and there’s plenty of potential. Lady Dimitrescu will almost certainly be at the top of that list, with her instant popularity having prompted Capcom to center its marketing campaign around both her and her daughters.

Resident Evil Village is out now for Xbox Series X|S, One X, PS4, PS5 and PC. See here for WGTC’s review.