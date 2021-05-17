Watch: Resident Evil Village Modders Are Working On A Third-Person Mode

Resident Evil Village has attracted acclaim from gamers and critics alike since it launched earlier this month – and shipped an impressive 3.5 million copies – but not everyone is happy with the end result.

Capcom’s somewhat controversial decision to reimagine the franchise as a first-person experience with 2017’s soft reboot remains a contentious turn-off for many veteran fans who would prefer a return to the classic formula. The studio’s recent spate of remakes retains that same perspective, of course, though no such option is present in the second chapter of Ethan Winters’ story. And what with the likelihood of an official patch introducing the feature being almost nil, modders have now taken on the task of making the sequel playable from over the shoulder themselves.

Owing to the fact that this is an unofficial update, prolific community member FluffyQuack warns that getting such a fundamental gameplay change in full working order is a project of almost herculean proportions. Indeed, as of writing, no functioning/publicly available version of the mod exists, with the footage on display above purposely recorded during the House Beneviento portion of Village due to its complete lack of combat.

Interacting with objects in the environment as well as reliably being able to aim and shoot enemies are two of the toughest hurdles needing to be overcome, says FluffyQuack, and it’ll be interesting to see if either or both are even surmountable. Assuming all goes well, the “very experimental” venture will likely show up for download at a later date.

Resident Evil Village is out now for Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC, and if you haven’t done so already, you can see here for WGTC’s review.