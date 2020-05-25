Another trailer for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath has landed with a thud, this one putting new DLC fighter RoboCop front and centre. The footage, narrated by Johnny Cage, shows off some of the moves the cyborg law enforcer will bring to the table, and they’re set to delight fans of his 1987 movie.

Highlights from the clip include Alex Murphy taking out Mortal Kombat‘s usual suspects with his trusty Beretta m93R machine pistol, that spike he ejects from his knuckle and the missile launcher he took out ED-209 with. And speaking of ED-209, he makes an appearance, too, blowing an opponent to smithereens in a Heroic Brutality.

RoboCop is one of three premium fighters that will join Mortal Kombat 11 as part of the Aftermath update, the other two being Fujin and Sheeva. He’s featured heavily in NetherRealm’s promo campaign for the DLC and was previously seen battling the Terminator and performing a robot dance-themed Friendship in earlier trailers. The Terminator has, of course, been available as a playable character for several months as the first fighter included in the Kombat Pass.

New Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Screenshots Showcase New Fighters And Friendships 1 of 11

Based on the video evidence we’ve seen so far, it’s safe to say that the developer has gone to great lengths to pay homage to RoboCop. Not only does he recite lines of classic dialogue and wield weapons from the movie, but they even got the original actor, Peter Weller, to provide his voice and likeness for the game.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, which also includes multiple new maps and a continuation of the main time-traveling story campaign, will be available to download for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch and PC tomorrow, May 26th.