When do Rick and Morty release in ‘MultiVersus’? Explained

The Warner Bros. fighting game MultiVersus is almost out of pre-release. The game – which has been compared to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. – has been performing well in pre-release, recently appearing at EVO 2022. MultiVersus is free-to-play with optional micro-transactions to purchase characters and skins among other things. It is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The game boasts an impressive roster of characters which includes Shaggy from Scooby-Doo, Batman, Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, and Superman from DC Comics, Arya Stark from Game of Thrones, Bugs Bunny from Looney Tunes, and NBA superstar LeBron James from Space Jam: A New Legacy. In addition to the characters already featured in the game, upcoming characters were recently leaked.

We want to let everyone know that we are delaying the start of Season 1 & the release of Morty to a later date. We know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our Community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players. (2/3) — MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 4, 2022

Out of the leaked characters were two that were already announced for the game, Rick and Morty. The two characters are of course from the extremely popular animated series Rick and Morty created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. The two characters were set to release after season one, but after season one of the game was delayed on August 4th in the tweet above, their release date was pushed back. So let’s take a look at when we might see Rick and Morty in MultiVersus.

When do Rick and Morty release in MultiVersus?

Due to the Season 1 delay, we will be extending the Pre-Season battle pass till August 15th. The end date noted in-game will not change, but the battle pass will continue after August 8th through the 15th. — MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 4, 2022

With season one of MultiVersus currently not having a release date, Rick and Morty share the same fate. But do not panic as you should be seeing Rick and Morty sooner rather than later. After the season was first delayed, MultiVersus tweeted that the current pre-season battle pass would be extended until August 15, 2022. One could assume that season one will in turn be released after August 15th.

And if Rick and Morty are not enough to keep you interested in the game, the leaks suggested that the following characters would be coming to the game as well:

The Joker (DC Comics)

Daenerys Targaryen (Game of Thrones)

Harry Potter

Gandalf (Lord of the Rings)

Ben Tennyson (Ben 10)

Godzilla

It seems like we are in for a good time if MultiVersus manages to keep their characters new and interesting. Hopefully, the game will be shaken up when Rick and Morty make their way to the game when season one of MultiVersus releases, presumably later this month.

MultiVersus is currently available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC — through its open beta — with the game officially releasing later this year.