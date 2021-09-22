Where To Find Carnage & Venom Symbiotes In Fortnite’s Latest Marvel Crossover

Fortnite, Epic Games’ widely played and popular battle royale, constantly adds new experiences for users to interact with. Boasting an item shop that updates every night with new skins and emotes to a map that frequently changes to add content and keep the game ‘new,’ it’s a hit.

There are weapons, challenges, and seasonal content like Halloween and Christmas skins that keep the game exciting and fun for players. There was a Black Panther tribute after the death of Chadwick Boseman and many Marvel skins through the game’s history, and it looks like Fortnite is tapping into the Marvel Universe again with a new challenge.

Fortnite has added Venom and Carnage Symbiotes to the game, but they’re not as easy to find as a player might hope. Only a few spawn during every match, and they won’t appear at the beginning, meaning not every player will get the chance to try one out.

On the battle bus, you have to look at the map to find the location of the Symbiote Mythic weapon, and they will be visible to everyone. As a crowd rushes to their site, the first player to open the canister for the weapon will harness its power—until that player is eliminated. The weapon will drop if the player using it is killed, and someone else can take it from there.

Fortnite Intel describes the power of the Mythics as endowing players with boosted jump capabilities, reducing all damage and granting the ability to glide whenever jumping from great heights. As expected, there’s also Symbiote tendrils involved, though any attacks utilizing this limb have a 10-second cooldown.

If players want something more than a chance at a Mythic, purchasing the season 8 Battle Pass allows them to work towards unlocking Carnage as a skin they’ll keep forever. Of course, it’s a level 100 skin, so it’ll be a timely feat, but worth it if you’re a massive Marvel fan.

Season 8 of Fortnite is live now, so get to playing and trying out those Mythic weapons; let us know what you think about them in the usual place below!