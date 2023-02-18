Will there be DLC for ‘Hogwarts Legacy?’

Hogwarts Legacy, a video game based on the Harry Potter books, has been a topic of conversation for numerous reasons — a trend that seems to be keeping up its streak.

First, it was officially released to the public last week, following the massive backlash it has received online, with many fans going as far as to claim that they are boycotting the game because it is associated with Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, whose reputation has taken a severe hit because of her transphobic and problematic views over the years, something she is attempting to fix with the podcast The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling.

Another reason why Hogwarts Legacy is making headlines currently is because the game’s director Alan Tew has revealed whether there will be downloadable content (DLC) for individuals who do want to enjoy the experience even more. During an appearance at IGN Fan Fest, Tew disclosed that due to the team’s preparation for the Hogwarts Legacy launch last week, they have yet to make any plans to release any extra content.

“We’ve been really heads down bringing [Hogwarts Legacy] to life. So at the moment, there are no current plans for DLC.”

Despite Tew’s comments, it is unclear if there are any future plans to release additional content. Set in the 1800s, Hogwarts Legacy plot, according to the game’s website, is about a character that has a solution “to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart.”

Since the release of Hogwarts Legacy on Feb. 10, Insider reports that it topped the charts as the number one game on the Play Station store and has retained its position as one of the most-played titles on Steam, a gaming platform.

As for reviews, fans’ opinions regarding the game have been mixed so far in light of claims of the game including antisemitic elements and the ongoing controversy around Rowling.