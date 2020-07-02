Wizards Of The Coast Removes Content Creator For Sexualizing Magic: The Gathering

Wizards of the Coast has found itself courting controversy yet again this week after it emerged that the company has severed all ties with a popular Magic: The Gathering content creator for producing what it deems to be “sexualized” content involving the collectable card game. Lizbeth Eden has revealed to her followers on Twitter that WotC sent an email notifying her of immediate removal from the Content Creator Program – an initiative started earlier this year – to which Eden has responded by vehemently denying any wrongdoing.

In addressing the accusations from Wizards that she broke the program’s Code of Conduct, Eden accused the company of not only basing its judgements on her adult OnlyFans page wholly unrelated to MTG but for its double standards. Her response, as well as the email sent by WotC, can be found below:

WotC kicked me out of the creator program because I apparently sexualized magic: the gathering and that’s not allowed okay so how about the artists who’ve posted the same things?? it’s cool because they are drawings? very nice y’all!

Other well-known content creators in the Magic community have quickly come to Eden’s defence, with many pointing out the absurdity of the situation and Wizards’ apparent willingness to censor what it deems to be ‘adult’ content when cards often depict similar content.

Sexy femininity has no place in my serious card game about serious wizard battles. Anyway, Liliana of the Veil is on the stack, any responses? pic.twitter.com/wbT78Izw4x — Roman Maxwell (@toozin_) July 2, 2020

This latest debacle is just the latest in a long line of bad PR for Wizards, which has been forced to address accusations of racism in light of the Black Lives Matter movement. In addition to permanently removing several cards deemed to be offensive, it recently parted ways with longtime Magic: The Gathering artist Terese Nielsen. As of writing, no official response to Eden or her fans in regards to unfair dismissal have been issued, but while we wait, be sure to let us know what you make of the situation in the usual place below.