Watch: Trailer Teases Wolverine Game In Development For PS5

Insomniac and Marvel announced in a teaser trailer that a Wolverine game is in development for Sony’s PS5.

Marvel’s Wolverine, centered on the iconic X-Men hero, received a theatrical trailer depicting Wolverine in a wrecked bar. The character, covered in blood, prepares to confront an attacker with a knife. No other details were shown, and Insomniac and Sony warned that the trailer did not feature gameplay footage.

No other details were revealed, except that the game will launch for PlayStation 5. Insomniac is also developing a sequel to the original Spider-Man PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games, aptly titled Spider-Man 2. While that title is expected for 2023, it remains unclear when Wolverine will release.