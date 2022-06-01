Wordle is back with a new challenge to test your skills on and if you’re here then it likely means that you’re on the road to success.

Having found the first two letters to your Wordle solution, you’ve done the heavy lifting, and now it’s just a matter of putting together the finishing touches. Starting with C and R you probably already have ideas as to what it could be but with guesses being limited you should first weigh all of your options.

To help you out we’ve compiled a list of five-letter words that meet these criteria that can be used to inform your final guesses.

5-letter words starting with ‘CR’

Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell via Getty Images

There are 95 five-letter words that begin with the letters C and R so you’ve still got quite a few possibilities to choose from. This being the case, to narrow things down we’ve compiled a list of 40 options that could possibly be the right answer for you.

To make the most of your next guesses we suggest trying out words that use vowels as these are some of the most common letters and even if you don’t get it in the right place, you could learn of a new letter being used.

CRABS

CRACK

CRAFT

CRAMP

CRANE

CRANK

CRAPE

CRASH

CRASS

CRATE

CRAVE

CRAWL

CRAZY

CREAK

CREED

CREEP

CREPT

CREST

CRIBS

CRIED

CRIES

CRIME

CRIMP

CRISP

CRITS

CROAK

CROCS

CROFT

CRONK

CROOK

CROPS

CROSS

CROUP

CROWD

CROWN

CRUNK

CRUDE

CRUEL

CRUSH

CRYPT

If you weren’t able to correctly solve your Wordle puzzle today don’t stress! Each day there is a new Wordle puzzle to test your skills with so you’ll have a chance at redemption tomorrow.