New Xbox One Sale Offering Big Discounts On Tons Of Action Games

Microsoft’s latest monthly giveaway of free games for Xbox Gold subscribers might not exactly be giving owners of the console cause to celebrate, but don’t give up hopes of getting a good deal just yet. A new promotion – the Rockin’ Action Sale – has just gone live over on the Xbox Store, bringing with it up to 75% off the usual asking price for selected titles.

As the suitably cheesy name suggests, whether there are any deals worth capitalizing on here largely depends on how highly you regard the action-adventure genre, though there’s evidently enough wiggle room in the definition for everything from Dead Island Definitive Collection and Red Dead Redemption 2 to be included under the same banner. But that’s enough digression – you’re here for cheap games and we aim to please. The list below isn’t exhaustive by any means, but those included are certainly some of the best (and most recent) releases that money can buy.

Rockin’ Action Sale

Hunt: Showdown – $23.99

Dragon Age Inquisition: GOTY Edition – $9.99

Journey to the Savage Planet – $17.99

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes – $2.99

Metro Exodus – $15.99

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition – $35.99

Batman: Return to Arkham – $9.99

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – $19.79

Contra Anniversary Collection – $9.99

Far Cry 5 – $14.99

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – GOTY Edition – $9.99

Dead Island Definitive Collection – $5.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 Gallery 1 of 7

For what it’s worth, my top pick is probably Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor’s GOTY edition. Warner Bros.’ decision to have developer Monolith shoe-horn in microtransactions may have sullied the meaningful character progression present in Talion’s first adventure, but its subsequent removal has largely restored what was lost, making for a terrific weekender for those with the time to enjoy some expanded Tolkien lore.

Red Dead Redemption 2 and Borderlands 3 are the other obvious choices, of course, though Dead Island Definitive Collection is certainly worth a shot at $5.99. Last we heard, Dambuster Studios was still full steam ahead on a sequel for the zombie title, with a release for next-gen consoles rumored to be on the cards. You find more information about that here.