You can fight zombies with Alexa in ‘Dead Island 2’

Back in August, we found out that Dead Island 2 would be the first game to integrate a new Amazon feature called Alexa Game Control, where gamers can use voice commands to do fun in-game stuff. Today, Developer Deep Silver released a video showcasing a little more of what that would look like.

Here’s how it works, according to Amazon.

“Use your voice to interact with NPCs, swap your weapons, and much more on your favorite PC and Xbox games. Play with any microphone or headset, no Alexa device required. And Alexa is still there to make sure you can stay in the game with smart home control, reminders, and even food ordering.”

You can say things like “get me my axe” which will, you guessed it, get you an axe (that shoots fire for some reason). “Hey, zombie” will draw attention to nearby zombies, and “time to go loco” activates a crazy, super mode, even if it feels ridiculous to say.

Other commands include “Celebrate,” “show me the nearest quest,” and “select my most powerful weapon.”

The food ordering prompt is activated by “Alexa, set a dinner reminder.” This command will allow you to “place a food order through Alexa without stopping your game.” Why someone wouldn’t just pause is a little confusing but the future is now and let’s not stand in the way of progress.

Yes, these things look good right now but they’re presented in a controlled environment so we’re not sure exactly how they’ll actually work. It’s very possible that voice control could be a gimmick. There’s a smaller possibility that it will change gaming forever. Very small.

In the video, the players are in “Hell.A.,” a play-off Los Angeles, and they have one job: make mincemeat out of the undead and demonstrate how the game looks. Check it out here. Here’s the game’s synopsis.

“Dead Island 2 is a unique formula of horror, dark humor and over the top zombie-slaying, spanning an epic pulp adventure. This thrilling First-Person, Action RPG takes players across a brand-new playground – a hellish vision of LA (or HELL-A, as we like to call it). Dead Island 2 is stylish, vibrant and flooded with zombie infection. Explore iconic, gore-drenched Los Angeles. Meet larger-than-life characters. Slay countless foes in exquisitely bloody detail. And evolve to become the ultimate Zombie Slayer!”

Dead Island 2 releases on April 28, 2023, on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.