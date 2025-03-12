‘Daredevil: Born Again’ already has netizens choosing to get beat up by Batman instead

In a hilarious turn of events, comic book fans would rather get their butts handed to them by none other than Batman. Why? Because they’re finally getting a taste of just how sick and brutal Daredevil is. That’s right, Disney Plus’ Daredevil: Born Again isn’t holding back on revealing Matt Murdock’s monstrous side. And now, getting beaten to a pulp by Bruce Wayne doesn’t sound too bad.

Think about it… both Batman and Daredevil refuse to kill. But while Bruce has no qualms about severely maiming and injuring his opponents, Matt could slip-up and send you on a one-way trip to your maker. Evidently, when Marvel put out a content warning before Born Again premiered, there was a valid reason.

Daredevil: Born Again turned the violence up to 11

Marvel’s Daredevil reboot had an uphill journey from its inception. Of the four (five, if you count Defenders) Marvel Netflix TV shows, Daredevil had the most passionate fanbase. But one thing that fans demanded during the move to Disney Plus was the same gritty violence of the original. And Born Again delivers.

The two-part premiere of Daredevil: Born Again proved that the MCU isn’t pulling any punches… literally. Amidst changes to the cast, crew, and tone, Marvel made sure to keep one thing true to the original — the violence.

While the first episode included some fights, it was more concerned with setting up the plot for the show ahead. It was the fight at the end of episode 2 that let fans know that Marvel isn’t here to play. It’s the same fight scene that has fanboys running over to Batman for a healthier beatdown.

Daredevil and Batman have a few similarities, particularly their no-kill rule. This usually necessitates that they are more brutal in fights to keep their opponents down. However, some people think that Born Again’s Matt is even more ferocious than Bruce Wayne when you get him riled up. In that episode 2 fight alone, we saw more bloody blows, broken bones, and grade three concussions than we might have seen in the entire MCU and DCEU combined.

What to expect from this season

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 will see Matt Murdock once again facing off against Wilson Fisk; however, the show takes a different approach to its predecessor. Both characters are on a journey of change, with Matt abandoning the Daredevil mantle after the events of episode 1. Similarly, Fisk is looking for redemption by parting with his Kingpin ways and running for Mayor of New York.

Due to these character motivations, the show focuses more on Matt’s identity as a lawyer and friend than as Daredevil. That’s why we see him facing Fisk as himself more often than his vigilante persona. However, Marvel has insisted that the violence and maturity level of the show stays consistent throughout.

Daredevil: Born Again is not perfect, but fans can appreciate the team’s dedication to keeping as much from the original show as possible. Whether it’s the thrilling back and forth between Matt and Fisk, or getting to see Matt beat people to within an inch of death, Born Again evidently has quite a lot in store for us.

