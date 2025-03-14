Elizabeth Olsen wants Marvel to know how she really feels about returning as Scarlet Witch

Did somebody say “Mother?” Because Elizabeth Olsen just might answer. It’s unclear exactly why, but most MCU cast members are always willing to return. Is it the incredible pay? Or the chance to breathe life into classic comic book characters? Probably a little from column A, a little from column B.

No matter the case, Elizabeth Olsen isn’t quite ready to say goodbye to Scarlet Witch. For over a decade, we saw Wanda grow to be among the strongest individuals in the MCU. While her fate at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness put a huge question mark on her return, the actress isn’t done with Wanda’s story. And if Marvel execs know a thing or two about business, they’ll finally respond to the people’s call for a Scarlet Witch movie.

Elizabeth Olsen feels “lucky” playing Wanda

Screengrab via Marvel Studios

The fans aren’t the only ones who would love to see more Wanda. While speaking with Collider, Olsen reminisced about the decade she has spent playing the character. “It’s really unusual,” she said. “It’s something that’s been incredible. I assume it’s how people feel when they get to do a TV show for a long time. To be able to return to a character and continue to move them forward has been so much fun for me, especially because they gave me something like WandaVision to really blow it all up.”

Many fans feel the same way about Wanda’s growth throughout her time in the MCU. But that wasn’t all Olsen had to say. “I do feel very lucky that I’ve been able to play a character for over ten years of my life, and I’d love to keep doing more.” Olsen’s hunger for more Wanda Maximoff has definitely validated many fans. But, is there even a future for Wanda in the MCU?

Could Wanda return to the MCU?

Let’s take a look at where we last saw Wanda. To understand her actions in Multiverse of Madness, we have to first look back to WandaVision. The MCU’s first official TV show, still considered by many to be its best, followed the titular characters after the events of Endgame. Due to the grief of losing Vision in Avengers: Infinity War, Wanda put the entire town of Westview under a hex, forcing its citizens to live idyllic lives while she lived with a construct of Vision and their two children, Tommy and Billy, who she also created in the hex.

She returned in Multiverse of Madness after being forced to end the hex on Westview. As a result, she lost Vision again, as well as her children. However, in Multiverse of Madness she discovered that versions of her children existed in parallel universes. The movie ended with her sacrificing herself to destroy the last copies of the Darkhold. Even so, a flash of red power, just as Mount Wundagore was coming down, had fans hoping that she might have survived.

The MCU has had some tongue-in-cheek moments suggesting something similar. For example, in Agatha All Along, Agatha gives a non-answer when asked if Wanda is alive. Even with these hints, it looks like the MCU is done with the Scarlet Witch… or at least this version of her. Wanda’s actions in both WandaVision and Multiverse of Madness can’t possibly end with a mere sacrifice, right? Thankfully, with the multiverse now established, we can’t rule out ever seeing another variant of her. Whatever the case, just like Olsen, we would love to discover where else the character can go.

