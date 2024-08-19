Sydney Sweeney might be daring to return to the Marvel multiverse in order to steal Tom Holland away from Zendaya

You know what would be really good right now? A new Spider-Man film. We haven’t had one of those in at least… Well, OK, less than half a year if you count Madame Web, but that monstrosity of a Marvel spin-off barely counts as a film let alone a Spider-Man film. Sony’s sorry excuse for cinematic entertainment left such a sour taste in the mouth that we doubt we’ll ever see those characters again in the multiverse… but not necessarily those actors.

After all, Isabela Merced is already flying off to bigger and better things to play Hawkgirl in DC’s Superman reboot (with further appearances no doubt to follow). Sydney Sweeney likewise is such a huge star that there’s every chance she could find herself in another — hopefully much more qualitative and lucrative — superhero movie before long.

It’s even possible that she’s already found such a project to wipe the stain of Madame Web from her resume. And it might just see her get one up on Euphoria co-star Zendaya by stealing her man, Tom Holland, away from her. In the MCU, at least.

Sydney Sweeney is rumored to be in the running for Black Cat in Spider-Man 4

According to scooper MyTimeToShineHello, Sweeney is Marvel and Sony’s top choice to play Felicia Hardy aka Black Cat in the long-awaited Spider-Man 4, and the role is hers if she wants it.

If this sounds extremely familiar, that might be because the internet has been fan-casting the actress as Peter Parker’s other love interest ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. Given that the threequel ended with Peter and MJ pulled apart thanks to memory-mangling magic, not to mention Sweeney’s resemblance to the comics character and connection to Zendaya, it wasn’t a huge leap across an NYC rooftop to imagine her portraying Black Cat.

With this intel being entirely unconfirmed at present, though, this rumor may feel like fan chatter masquerading as casting information. And yet Marvel Studios has become increasingly reliant on fan-casts to point them in the right direction in recent years — see John Krasinski’s Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange 2 or Henry Cavill’s Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine. Likewise, Donald Glover was a popular fan-cast for Miles Morales for years before he ended up in both Homecoming and Across the Spider-Verse.

These days, fan wishes really do come true, so who knows, Sydney Sweeney may end up being Spider-Man 4‘s Black Cat, after all. Although, honestly, at this point, we’d settle for Spider-Man 4 happening, period.

