Marvel‘s enjoyed enormous success with its Disney Plus originals, no doubt about it. Just see Loki season 2 becoming the second biggest opening on the platform to prove it. And yet fans often criticize the various MCU series for a lack of creative cohesion or satisfying storylines. After all this time, we might finally know why that is, as Marvel’s extreme creative oversight and reckless overspending is revealed, just as the most highly anticipated show of them all is forced to start again from scratch.

Daredevil: Born Again lives up to its name as Marvel desperately hits the reset button

Image via Marvel Television

Well, this is news that no Defenders Saga fan out there wanted. Although the actors’ strike is looking to wrap up soon, meaning filming could finally continue, Born Again is facing an even bigger delay as Marvel has removed the shows’ head writers and directors from the production as it begins a massive creative overhaul of its revival of Netflix’s beloved Daredevil. Upon reviewing footage over the summer, Marvel was apparently dismayed to find creators had made a “legal procedural” in which Charlie Cox didn’t suit up as a superhero until episode 4. Expect the rehaul to add more action and serialized elements.

Revelations of Marvel Studios’ obsessive interference is giving us flashbacks to the MCU’s real-life civil war

Image via Marvel Studios

As Born Again getting, well, born again indicates, Marvel reportedly has a major problem with interfering with its Disney Plus productions. As one insider put it, “TV is a writer-driven medium. Marvel is a Marvel-driven medium.” Kevin Feige creating problems by getting too involved is surprising, and more than a little ironic to hear, as he once had this issue himself back when his nemesis was still with Marvel.

For the first half of the MCU’s lifespan, Feige had to report to Marvel Entertainment’s Ike Perlmutter who vetoed many of his ideas, until Perlmutter was ousted — suitably enough — after Civil War. We’re also learning that Feige has his own creative council ominously called The Parliament, which is very reminiscent of Perlmutter’s much-criticized creative committee. The whole MCU is turning upside down…

She-Hulk continues laughing over Secret Invasion‘s grave as it’s declared the perfect template for the future of Marvel TV

via Marvel Studios

And just to ram that point home, guess who the surprise savior of Marvel on streaming is turning out to be? With She-Hulk: Attorney at Law proving to be one of the least troublesome of the studio’s productions, thanks to showrunner Jessica Gao maintaining creative control throughout, Marvel is reportedly looking to make the Tatiana Maslany vehicle its template for the future, as it intends to adopt a more traditional showrunner model on its series and take a step back to allow head writers to assume the reins on their own series. Basically, it seems the disaster of what happened behind the scenes on Secret Invasion has scared the studio straight. She-Hulk: 2 — Secret Invasion: 0.