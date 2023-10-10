‘Loki’ returns with huge numbers on Disney Plus, but season 2’s lead writer and executive producer isn’t content with being a runner-up

Nobody wants to be second in the cutthroat world of streaming.

Heading into the return of Loki, it was written in the stars that the series would bring in massive viewing figures on Disney Plus, but it would it be able to break records?

It definitely wasn’t out of the question considering the Marvel Cinematic Universe obviously comes with a massive inbuilt audience, the first run of episodes ended up as the franchise’s most-watched episodic exclusive at the time of its release, and its status as the first live-action show to be renewed doubled down on that familiarity.

Screengrab via Disney Plus/Marvel Studios

In the end, though, Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief had to settle for second place, with Disney revealing that Loki‘s season 2 premiere was watched 10.9 million times across its first three days, making it the second most-watched small screen opener of 2023 behind The Mandalorian‘s return for a cosmic set of capers earlier this year.

A strong start without a doubt, but lead writer and executive producer Eric Martin nonetheless wondered on social media if the Asgardian trickster could have snagged the top spot if it wasn’t for the ongoing actors’ strike ruling the cast out of the promotional trail.

And what kind of numbers would it have done if Tom and our awesome cast was able to promote it? https://t.co/cGt2mJB5pX — Eric Martin (@MrEricMartin) October 9, 2023

The last time the Mouse House revealed viewing data it was for the five-day window heralding the arrival of Ahsoka, so chopping 48 hours off that timeframe indicates just how pleased the company is. There’s still five more weeks to go, meaning there’s plenty of time for Martin and the gang to secure the summit they may or may not have clambered if it wasn’t for the strikes.