Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson stands tall as ‘The Marvels’ makes a basic error while ‘Loki’ season 2 EP hits back at being second-best

The next two months belong to Brie Larson, there’s no taking that away from her, and even the excitement surrounding Loki season 2 can’t kick Captain Marvel from her perch. Not that there’s anything wrong with being second-best — unless you ask Loki‘s showrunner, that is. Although The Marvels, as much as we’re hyped for it, has just made a textbook example of how not to get Marvel die-hards on board. Luckily, the Larson Factor should make up for it…

Brie Larson teaches haters a lesson by earning rave reviews for her new streaming series

Image via Apple TV

We’ve still got a full month to go before The Marvels gets here, but Larson’s Lessons in Chemistry premieres Oct. 13. And it’s getting extremely encouraging notices, with a Rotten Tomatoes score in the high 80s — it was even higher than Loki season 2’s own rating on the reviews-aggregate site for a hot minute there. Considering that the eight-part Apple TV show has been described as “feminist comfort food,” we were expecting this one to be hit with a similar backlash to Larson’s Marvel endeavors, but with any luck, this is an encouraging sign for the actress’ return to the big screen in November.

Loki season 2 showrunner isn’t happy with being the second biggest Disney Plus premiere ever

Screengrab via Disney Plus/Marvel Studios

Speaking of Loki season 2, the new run’s premiere was an unmitigated success. With over 10 million views in its first three days on streaming, it’s now the biggest opening for a Disney Plus TV premiere ever — except for The Mandalorian season 3. Unfortunately, for perfectionist Eric Martin — who’s taken over as showrunner for the second season — a silver medal just ain’t good enough. His response to Loki achieving this incredible honor? “And what kind of numbers would it have done if Tom and our awesome cast was able to promote it?” To quote Marge Simpson, it’s true but he shouldn’t say it.

The Marvels falls victim to the oldest cliche in the MCU book (but it still looks good)

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

How many times have we heard some variation on the phrase “this new Marvel movie isn’t like all the other Marvel movies?” Remarkably, twice in the same week, as it happens. First, Fantastic Four‘s Matt Shakman dropped the dreaded cliche and then Nia DaCosta repeated it about The Marvels in a new featurette promoting tickets finally going on sale. The promo itself was as thrilling as you’d hope, but there’s nothing that makes a Marvel fan roll their eyes harder than that meaningless promise. Of course, it’s going to be like the other MCU movies — that’s exactly why we can’t wait to see it!