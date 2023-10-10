‘The kind of Marvel movie they’ve never seen before’: ‘The Marvels’ is the latest victim of the single worst way to promote an MCU film

Good news, everyone — tickets for The Marvels are now available, meaning we’re closer than ever to seeing the return of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel on the big screen. Of course, the sequel isn’t just a follow-up to 2019’s first outing for Carol Danvers either, as it’s also bringing back Iman Vellani from Ms. Marvel, Teyonah Parris from WandaVision, and Samuel L. Jackson from Secret Invasion. The Marvels isn’t the freshest or most original entry in the MCU, then, and that’s OK. And yet we’re still being told it’s totally unique in Marvel history.

To mark tickets going on sale, a new featurette has been revealed which sees the film’s trio of leading ladies and director Nia DaCosta raise the hype even further. Unfortunately, in the process, DaCosta drops one of the oldest cliches in the MCU book that’s hard not to roll your eyes at. “I’m really excited to see the kind of Marvel movie they haven’t seen before,” the filmmaker gushed.

Promising an experience like no other Marvel production would be a smart way of hiking up anticipation… if we hadn’t heard this from the director of basically every single Marvel production already. In fact, Matt Shakman said virtually the same thing just days ago regarding his upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. Thunderbolts helmer Jake Schreier has likewise banged the drum numerous times on how his 2024 film will take a “different angle” on the MCU that we’ve never seen before.

Look, we get it. This is just the filmmaking equivalent of a parent thinking their kid is special and one-of-a-kind — DaCosta is naturally going to view The Marvels as standing apart from the rest of the crowd because it’s her baby. It’s just that, from everything we’ve seen of it so far, the movie appears to fit very neatly into Marvel’s recent parade of comedic-leaning, light-hearted fare — see Thor: Love and Thunder and Quantumania (wait, no, actually, don’t — spare yourselves). Remember, the director once proudly declared The Marvels was going to be “wacky” and “silly.”

33 movies in, it’s hard to make a Marvel film unlike any other — and, you know what, we don’t mind. Part of the reason we keep coming back to this franchise is for the Marvel Studios house style. The Marvels probably will be the kind of MCU movie we’ve seen before, and that’s honestly why we’re excited for it.