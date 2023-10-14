What’s happening with Marvel on and off-screen are starting to mirror each other in the most uncanny of ways. Just as time is going all wibbly-wobbly in Loki season 2, the first year of the MCU’s Phase Five appears to be stuck in a time loop as, horror of horrors, The Marvels looks to be in real danger of becoming a bigger box office bomb than even Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Meanwhile, speaking of horrors, Loki is definitely embracing its spooky season status with its latest, surprisingly harrowing, episode.

The Marvels box office projections raise fears it could be the MCU’s worst opening weekend ever

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

Well, this isn’t what anyone wanted to hear, but here we are. The first box office projects for The Marvels are in, and they predict an opening weekend somewhere in the range of $50-75 million, which not only means it could earn 75% less than Quantumania but, if the final figures slip to the bottom end of that range, then it could easily become the lowest-grossing opening in the history of the MCU. Which would be a surprising slump for the sequel of a movie that made over $1 billion worldwide. Sure, the cinematic landscape has changed a lot since 2019, but where have all the Brie Larson lovers gone?

Brie Larson can’t escape review-bombing even when creating chemistry outside the MCU

Photo via Apple TV Plus

While Larson’s fans might not show up for The Marvels, sadly her haters seem to be turning up to do their best to spoil the Oscar-winning actress’ latest project. With its Rotten Tomatoes score tanking hard, following a very positive opening, there certainly seems to be a high chance of Apple’s Lessons in Chemistry being the latest victim of review-bombing on the site, something that is sadly not unusual for anything with a strong feminist bent. Or anything that happens to feature Brie Larson in the lead. The best thing we can do to counteract the trolls is to stream the heck out of the show on Apple TV Plus.

Loki season 2 proves why it’s airing during spooky season by having a higher body count than Thanos

Screengrab via Disney Plus

We weren’t expecting a Halloween treat until Werewolf by Night In Color drops next Friday, but Loki season 2 just went ahead and featured an infinitely higher death count than even that monster-mash gore-fest. Thanks to a shocking twist that saw an incalculable number of lives lost — we’re thinking trillions upon trillions — Loki‘s surprising new villain has managed to out-kill even Thanos and certainly what Kang has managed on screen to date. Something tells us it’ll take until the multiversal mayhem of Avengers: Secret Wars for so many deaths to take place under the heroes’ watch again.

On a lighter note, at least another franchise is succeeding where the MCU is slipping right now, although who knows what’s to come next in the Marvel universe, so stay tuned for more.