Marvel’s small screen problems are about to get schooled by ‘a near-perfect example of how to do a streaming spin-off of a major franchise’

The ongoing issues to have plagued the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s never-ending churn of episodic content have been placed under the harshest of spotlights this week thanks to the Daredevil: Born Again drama, which has proven so all-encompassing that the studio is set to complete overhaul its entire approach to TV.
As the biggest and most successful franchise in history, the tank was always going to start running out of gas eventually, and when you factor the shockingly low box office projections for The Marvels into the equation, the conspiracy theories touting the Multiverse Saga as the beginning of the end are starting to hold a lot more water.
Ironically, another multi-billion dollar shared universe has just stomped onto the scene and dropped the first full-length trailer for a blockbuster-sized streaming series that looks nothing short of incredible, and the first reactions to Monarch: Legacy of Monsters indicate the hype is real.
MCU veterans Kurt and Wyatt Russell play the same role separated by half a century, with Apple TV looking as though it’s set to once again underline its reputation as the purveyor of the finest on-demand sci-fi that nowhere near enough people get around to watching.
Of course, that might change given the MonsterVerse’s status as one of the most lucrative non-superhero shared universes on the planet, but the timing is nothing if not coincidental that a massive IP has debuted a phenomenal promo for what looks to be a spectacular TV show right when Marvel’s problems have been hogging the headlines.