Marvel’s small screen problems are about to get schooled by ‘a near-perfect example of how to do a streaming spin-off of a major franchise’

The ongoing issues to have plagued the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s never-ending churn of episodic content have been placed under the harshest of spotlights this week thanks to the Daredevil: Born Again drama, which has proven so all-encompassing that the studio is set to complete overhaul its entire approach to TV.

As the biggest and most successful franchise in history, the tank was always going to start running out of gas eventually, and when you factor the shockingly low box office projections for The Marvels into the equation, the conspiracy theories touting the Multiverse Saga as the beginning of the end are starting to hold a lot more water.

Ironically, another multi-billion dollar shared universe has just stomped onto the scene and dropped the first full-length trailer for a blockbuster-sized streaming series that looks nothing short of incredible, and the first reactions to Monarch: Legacy of Monsters indicate the hype is real.

Wanted to say this earlier this week when the Marvel TV news dropped (but was under embargo), MONARCH series is a near-perfect example of how to do a big budget streaming spin-off series of a major franchise. https://t.co/M7Dik5hQHc — Jacob (@JacobFisherDF) October 13, 2023

#MonarchLegacyofMonsters is

THE LEFTOVERS rooted right in the center of

the MONSTERVERSE.



A deeply emotional, entertaining, conspiracy series that roots itself at the heart of how HUMANITY is now dealing with a world full of TITANS



Must Watch Television for Godzilla Fans pic.twitter.com/kKhgxLbzxc — Zach Pope (@popetheking) October 13, 2023

“#MonarchLegacyOfMonsters is an absolute blast that will leave you on the edge of your seat for most of the time. The plot is filled with mystery and tension. MonsterVerse fans get ready because this series is an absolute feast for you.”



Read our review: https://t.co/qAzr520emy — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) October 13, 2023

I’ve only had a chance to watch the 1st episode of #Monarch but so far I’m very impressed!



Plays like the best prestige streaming shows w/ excellent VFX & worldbuilding



plus it’s great to see a #Godzilla show w/ a number of fantastic Asian characters pic.twitter.com/Gb1RHkDwvi — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) October 13, 2023

MCU veterans Kurt and Wyatt Russell play the same role separated by half a century, with Apple TV looking as though it’s set to once again underline its reputation as the purveyor of the finest on-demand sci-fi that nowhere near enough people get around to watching.

Of course, that might change given the MonsterVerse’s status as one of the most lucrative non-superhero shared universes on the planet, but the timing is nothing if not coincidental that a massive IP has debuted a phenomenal promo for what looks to be a spectacular TV show right when Marvel’s problems have been hogging the headlines.