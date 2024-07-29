Now that Deadpool & Wolverine have slashed the box office to shreds, here are the 5 superhero duos we need next

Deadpool & Wolverine is now in the running to become the highest-grossing movie of 2024. Evidently, this means that the MCU’s R-rated gamble is paying off significantly. While the frenemies are iconic figures in their own right, they’re even more fun to watch as a duo. And with all the buzz surrounding the two, the MCU needs to get some more superhero duos on our screen as soon as possible. Marvel Comics has often paired unlikely friends together, and Logan and Wade are proof that there’s magic in this pairing. So maybe the MCU can give these other five duos their own moment.

Warning: The rest of this article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Spider-Man and The Human Torch

Spider-Man and The Human Torch

I don’t care how long it takes… the MCU needs to bring the Human Torch and Spider-Man together. This would pay major homage to the iconic duo in the comics. Johnny Storm and Peter Parker’s first meeting dates all the way back to 1963, when the web-slinging hero tried, and failed, to team up with the Fantastic Four. By the 70’s, the two heroes were often seen together, and their unbreakable bond was formed. Who wouldn’t want to catch these two troublemakers on the big screen?

Gambit and Rogue

Gambit and Rogue

Channing Tatum’s appearance as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine is easily one of the best standout moments in the film. Moreover, it renewed interest in fans, who are now hungry for more of the Ragin’ Cajun. While the MCU has been hit or miss in portraying love stories, Gambit and Rogue’s relationship is one of the best in Marvel Comics. We absolutely don’t mind a miniseries that covers one of their many bittersweet arcs.

Thor and Hercules

Thor and Hercules

Officially, it is not yet certain whether Chris Hemsworth is returning to the MCU. But after the major tease in Deadpool & Wolverine, I won’t mind him coming back. This time, however, the god of thunder deserves to share the spotlight with Hercules, who he’s gotten into his fair share of silly fights with in the comics. Moreover, those who managed to stick through Love & Thunder were all but promised a full-blown clash between Hercules vs Thor anyway.

Storm and Jean Grey

Storm and Jean Grey

Ororo and Jean are two of the most powerful comic book characters ever. It’s no surprise that they have a serious bond as members of the X-Men. The MCU basically owes us more depictions of femme-fatale-friendships on the big screen, and these two heavyweight mutants are a worthy choice. With the X-Men poised to make their MCU debut in the coming years, these friends turned sisters need appropriate screen time.

Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye and Ms America

Image via Marvel Comics

These two friends are already present in the MCU, but it’s about time they’re paired together. Bishop is set to reappear in the upcoming Young Avengers movie, and America Chavez will most likely be called up as well. This duo knows how to have a good time, and comic book fans will definitely be pleased.

