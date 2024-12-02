‘Sir, that is not my Wolverine’: Marvel fans have a LOT of thoughts about Logan’s controversial new look

Ever since 2017’s Logan, fans wondered who would be fit to pop Wolverine‘s claws after Hugh Jackman. Well, folks will simply have to wonder a little longer, because the Australian actor returned for 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, and he appears to be sticking around until he’s at least 90-years-old at this point. However, a controversial new design for the beloved X-Men character has the internet chattering.

This year has been kind to the Ol’ Canucklehead. Not only did his on-screen adventure with the Merc with the Mouth rage to over a billion dollars at the global box office, but he also received a creative breath of fresh air at Marvel Comics with the relaunch of the X-Men book line. Needless to say, Wolvie remains as popular as ever among the fandom, with his supporters especially excited for the upcoming video game Marvel’s Wolverine, which is being developed by Insomniac Games – the same acclaimed studio behind the Spider-Man series.

Before then, though, gamers can look forward to Wolverine appearing in Marvel Rivals. Set for release on Dec. 6, this multi-platform free-to-play hero shooter pairs six-versus-six multiplayer action. The game features over 33 Marvel heroes to choose from, including the usual suspects. Naturally, Logan unsheathes the claws as a playable character here, but Wolvie’s design is anything but universally approved.

Instead of wearing one of his more recognizable costumes from the comics, this Wolverine forgoes a mask and wears a yellow and blue jacket symbolic of his classic attire. In addition to this, it appears like the mutant has been eating his spinach for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, because his muscles should be classified as weapons of mass destruction – or seduction, if you’re into that sort of thing.

Image via NetEase Games

Taking to X, one user suggested Wolverine looks more like Vander from Arcane than the berserker from the comics. It’s easy to see this comparison, especially because Marvel Rivals utilizes an anime art style reminiscent of the Netflix series. Another commentator compared him to Kelsey Grammer’s Beast from X-Men: The Last Stand, but why is anyone’s guess. Maybe it’s the short, stocky size of the character; however, Wolverine isn’t renowned for being particularly tall in the comics, so this is actually a more accurate depiction than what we see in the movies. Plus, his skin isn’t blue…

A few internet users downright disavowed this Marvel Rivals design. One wrote: “Sir, that is not my Wolverine.” Another said they aren’t interested in the game anymore, while others were more dramatic in demanding this “thic” version of Wolvie gets wiped faster than the Sentinels could ever do so. Yeah, that’s not going to happen.

For those wondering why the developers just didn’t use Jackman’s likeness here, it’s mostly due to licensing rights. The Marvel Rivals version of Wolverine is based on a different iteration of the character and so are the rest of the heroes here. To use Jackman’s likeness, millions of dollars would need to be exchanged for permission, and since this video game is free, don’t bet on that being at the top of the agenda.

Like most video games, it’s expected that different skins will be available for the characters in Marvel Rivals. So, even if the Thiccerine doesn’t appeal to everyone right now, a more classic Wolverine look will likely be made available at some point. Probably through an expensive DLC purchase.

