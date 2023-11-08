‘We’ll have to see’: Kevin Feige responds to rumors he’s planning to break the emergency glass to drag the MCU out of its current funk

One of the many bombshells to emerge in the recent report diving into the alleged crisis engulfing the Marvel Cinematic Universe was talk of Kevin Feige potentially breaking the emergency glass and reuniting the original Avengers for a brand new blockbuster adventure.

Considering that Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark and Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff had been killed off and Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers quietly retired, it certainly wouldn’t come cheap considering the trio pocketed well over $150 million between them for co-starring in Avengers: Endgame, never mind the fact resurrecting them would undo a lot of the emotional heft left behind by the Infinity Saga’s conclusion.

Image via Marvel Studios

On the other hand, you can see why he might be tempted considering things haven’t been going swimmingly for the franchise since then, with The Marvels in real danger of becoming the MCU’s first-ever outright flop at the box office.

When pressed for comment on tales of Downey Jr. and Johansson being eyed for a posthumous multiversal comeback, though, Feige did what he always did and gave a measured answer to Entertainment Tonight while pouring cold water all over the speculation.

“We did not discuss that and that is the truth. We’re doing a project with Scarlett. I love Robert, he’s part of the family. But in terms of returning, we’ll have to see.”

Feige very rarely comes out and straight-up debunks rumors, so it could be telling that he did so here. However, he didn’t rule it out from happening in the future, so the speculation won’t be going away.