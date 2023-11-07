‘They’re here’: Is ‘The Marvels’ really bringing in the big guns it wants you to think, or is a last-ditch attempt to avoid box office disaster?

Marvel Studios really wants you to know – or believe, at the very least – that The Marvels is a big deal, something the final trailer couldn’t have possibly made any clearer.

Tying itself to the conclusion of the Infinity Saga and the franchise’s highest-grossing movie ever in Avengers: Endgame attempts to underline what’s at stake in the incoming cosmic caper, while Nick Fury’s ominous intonation of “they’re here” has set the rumor mill ablaze.

Of course, if you’ve been paying attention to the never-ending churn of speculation, then you’d rightly be led to believe that multiverse-shattering cameo and all the bells and whistles that come with it are on the cards. And yet, is it really that straightforward? Needless to say, some corners of the online sphere are less than convinced, and as the internet is wont to do, the moment has already been turned into a meme.

They're here – I can't believe Nick Fury called in The Justice League #TheMarvels #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/LRYeg3ey8O — The Marvels (@secretinvasionn) November 7, 2023

They're here – Nick Fury really called in Alien and Predator to help The Marvels #CaptainMarvel #TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/D3FB2ZVo0t — The Marvels (@secretinvasionn) November 7, 2023

While there’s a definite chance Fury is hinting at the arrival of exactly who you expect him to be, realistically he could just as easily be referring to the villainous army seen having their asses handed to them on a silver platter by Carol Danvers in what looks to be the climactic action set piece.

With The Marvels heading for a box office opening weekend that’s going to be somewhere between a disappointment and outright disaster, it’s entirely fair that Marvel would pull out all the stops to drum up as much last-minute hype as possible.

If it doesn’t turn out to be what everybody thinks it is, though, then the backlash will be swift and all-encompassing. Either way, it’s a damned good reason to check it out and find out for yourself.