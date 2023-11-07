Continuing on in the vein to have defined every fiber of its existence since first officially being announced, the final trailer for The Marvels has done exactly what everybody expected it to do and split opinion straight down the middle.

Going heavy on nostalgia and touting itself a must-see event in the grand scheme of the Multiverse Saga has seen those barely able to contain their excitement for the Captain Marvel sequel become even giddier than before, but every coin is obligated to have two sides.

On the other, you’ve got the doubters and naysayers claiming that blatantly hinting towards some high-profile guest stars, channeling the spirit of Avengers: Endgame, and dubbing itself as “The Moment That Changes Everything” is a last-gasp Hail Mary on Marvel’s part to try and ensure The Marvels doesn’t come out on the lower end of those chastening box office projections.

#TheMarvels when they promote a fun lighthearted film: “This looks bad. I’m not excited about this at all.”



The Marvels when they promote the action and the multiverse stuff people have been craving for: “They’re trying too hard. They’re desperate.”



🙄🙄 — Bob Rodriguez | 🏳️‍🌈🃏🩸 🛸 (@BuffaloWings15) November 7, 2023

I’m probably gonna see this but it was a bit desperate and pathetic adding in Iron Man, Captain America, Thanos, and some of the female Avengers, such as Scarlet Witch, Shuri, and Mantis. The Marvels aren’t even in it until like halfway through. Still gonna see it — Walter White (@WalterW89524632) November 7, 2023

Literally using Tony, Steve and Thanos to sell your D-list character team up movie for wine moms with cats.



You guys are desperate and no matter what you do, The Marvels failure is Inevitable. https://t.co/w8mzxmuWDJ — MasteroftheTDS (@MasteroftheTDS) November 7, 2023

Funny how the first 1/4th of the trailer is Robert Downy Jr, Chris Evans and Thanos as rumors are beginning to swirl of Disney possibly bringing the original Avengers back to boost the faltering MCU.



Not really a great look for The Marvels if we're being honest… — John Score (@JScoreForever) November 7, 2023

To be fair, it does encapsulate the film’s history to a tee, with the internet having effectively gone full West Side Story as the two parties menacingly edge towards each other from their respective side of the divide while snapping their fingers in unison, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be fascinating to see who ends up being proven right.

In an ideal world, The Marvels will win rave reviews from critics, delight audiences, and make a killing at the box office in order to give the flagging franchise a much-needed shot in the arm. If it doesn’t, then there’s going to be a lot of people actively happy about it, which is the opposite of how a fandom should be.