West Coast Avengers fans are finally getting their show with ‘Wonder Man’

Marvel Television has a lot of new shows headed to screen in the next 12 months, but one of the most unique and original is Wonder Man. Bringing Simon Williams into the MCU, it seems this series will have plenty to offer longtime comic fans.

Wonder Man is set to release in December of 2025, but even this far out from its release we’ve already got to know its incredible cast, and seen footage from the show. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will star as the main hero Simon Williams, in a sort of buddy-style story alongside Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery, who is back again after appearing first in Iron Man 3, and then later in Shang-Chi.

Recently Marvel Studios head of TV Brad Winderbaum spoke to Brandon Davis during a live stream on the reporter’s YouTube channel and revealed what fans can expect from the show, and it’s good news if you’re a comic fan.

Photo via Marvel Comics

”It is a two-hander between two amazing characters, this odd couple of Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery,” Winderbaum said about the plot of the upcoming show. “If you’re a fan of the West Coast Avengers, you know a little bit about Simon Williams, you’re going to be… I hope, if you’re anything like me you’re going to be excited to see how much homage to the source material there is actually in this show. It really is a love letter to Hollywood in a lot of ways.”

Okay Mr. Winderbaum, consider us intrigued.

Unfortunately, the specifics about how this series will connect to the West Coast Avengers were kept mum for now, but did you really expect him to spill so far from the show’s release?

Image via Marvel Comics

The West Coast Avengers is one of the many teams that has been formed inside the MCU over the years. It first appeared in 1984 during “The West Coast Avengers #1”, and at that time a team was assembled by Hawkeye which included members including Mockingbird, Tigra, Jim Rhodes’ Iron Man, and of course, Wonder Man.

Given his tenure as part of the group it shouldn’t be a surprise to see Easter eggs for “The West Coast Avengers” comics in Wonder Man, but how much it will play into the plot of the show remains to be seen.

The first footage from Wonder Man was released as part of a Disney Plus sizzle reel on Oct. 30, and it finally showed us the core cast in their roles. From this short clip, we got to see the two main characters interact on screen, and it seems the chemistry is real, so we’re very excited to get the series next year finally.

Right now there is no exact release date for the upcoming Wonder Man show, however, it will be here during the final month of 2025. Expect more information about the release, and new footage to be shared during 2025. Next year is shaping up to be a massive year for Marvel fans, especially on the TV front.

