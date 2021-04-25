Home / movies

1 Scene In The New Mortal Kombat Movie Has Fans Going Crazy

While the reviews for Mortal Kombat seem to be mixed, to say the least, there are still many areas of director Simon McQuoid’s feature-length debut that have been universally praised for perfectly capturing the essence of the video games. Character interactions – especially those between franchise icons Sub-Zero and Scorpion – have been labeled definite high points, as too, have the film’s Fatalities.

For folks not familiar with Mortal Kombat, the term refers to gruesome cinematic finishers which can be pulled off at the conclusion of a match. Doing so typically requires memorization of a specific string of button presses and they’re always over the top and extremely gory.

Suffice it to say, the Fatalities seen in the reboot haven’t failed to impress, and there’s one, in particular, that folks just can’t seem to get enough of, as you can see below. Hint: it includes the words “flawless victory.”

Yup, as is made clear above, folks are loving the scene involving Kung Lao where he saws right through his opponent. As ComicBook.com describes it:

This might very well be the most gruesome Fatality in the entire movie. Kung Lao uses his iconic razor hat and drives the lesser-known fighter Nitara straight through in a buzzsaw-like fashion. Not only is it one of the bloodiest fatalities in the movie, but it’s also one that almost perfectly compares to the same finishing move from the video game series. Flawless victory, indeed.

It’s easy to see why so many people may’ve stood up and cheered or pumped their fist in the air when this played out on screen, as it’s just one of a whole handful of awesome moments in the Mortal Kombat reboot that were designed entirely to put a huge smile on the face of any longtime fan. And with the film having proven itself at the box office this weekend, and reports of a sequel being in the work already making the rounds, it seems that the property is far from finished with the world of cinema.

Tell us, though, what was your favorite moment of the movie? Let us know in the usual place below.

