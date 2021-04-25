1 Scene In The New Mortal Kombat Movie Has Fans Going Crazy

While the reviews for Mortal Kombat seem to be mixed, to say the least, there are still many areas of director Simon McQuoid’s feature-length debut that have been universally praised for perfectly capturing the essence of the video games. Character interactions – especially those between franchise icons Sub-Zero and Scorpion – have been labeled definite high points, as too, have the film’s Fatalities.

For folks not familiar with Mortal Kombat, the term refers to gruesome cinematic finishers which can be pulled off at the conclusion of a match. Doing so typically requires memorization of a specific string of button presses and they’re always over the top and extremely gory.

Suffice it to say, the Fatalities seen in the reboot haven’t failed to impress, and there’s one, in particular, that folks just can’t seem to get enough of, as you can see below. Hint: it includes the words “flawless victory.”

Mortal Kombat was perfect. 0 complaints. My kids and I cheered when “flawless victory” was said. — kate👻 (@megakate_) April 25, 2021

If I can remember anything from the Mortal Kombat movie it’s Max huang face during his flawless victory #MortalKombat #MaxHuang #helooksexcited pic.twitter.com/LgL5Jaywou — Hariston Wlliams (@starforce81) April 25, 2021

Kung Lao's grand entrance and fatality in Mortal kombat were the highlights for me🔥🔥🔥 #FlawlessVictory — Samie💜24💛 (@MbabaziSamson) April 25, 2021

[a guy in the new Mortal Kombat movie says 'flawless victory'] Me: that's from the game! — Batman's Dumb Sunglasses (@indierockranger) April 25, 2021

The most exciting parts of the Mortal Kombat movie was Kung Lao saying flawless victory and Scorpion saying get over here — chaos (@chaotickari) April 25, 2021

mortal kombat movie gave me everything i wanted. i got to see a guy kill someone w/ his hat and then say flawless victory what else do you want from this shit — blunder (@Thunderblunder7) April 25, 2021

Mortal Kombat (2021) #microreview: They said all the words! "Throw an uppercut," "Flawless Victory," "Get over here." — Gerent (@gerentg) April 25, 2021

#MortalKombat #MortalKombatMovie When Shang Tsung yelled, "FINISH THEM!" And when Liu Kang says, "Fatality." Or Kung Lao said, "Flawless victory." Finally, Scorpion and his iconic line, "GET OVER HERE!" Me, multiple times: pic.twitter.com/hTIykiGlYM — TJ odom (@thomasjhova) April 25, 2021

The best part of Mortal Kombat was when Kung Lao said flawless victory but other than that very mid — panthy (@courtappointed_) April 25, 2021

This particular scene in mortal kombat when this guy used his hat to slice that girl and said something like "flawless victory " 😍😍😍 — 𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢💕 (@Amy_bundle) April 25, 2021

Kung Lao's flawless victory in Mortal Kombat, really saved the movie from flopping! — ℝ𝕠𝕪𝕒𝕝𝕥𝕪 𝕎ℝ𝕃𝔻🇬🇭🇺🇸 ⚉ (@Royaltycfc) April 25, 2021

Was super excited to finally see Kung Lao on the big screen and you absolutely nailed it! Thank you for your performance, Max. Truly a flawless victory. ♡ — mighty morphin' mina (@ada_urameshi) April 25, 2021

That “flawless victory” bit with Kung Lao? BEAUTIFUL. — Gary Rucker (@rucker_gary) April 25, 2021

Actually having Kung Lao say “Flawless Victory” made me scream. — Falcon Studios & The Winter Soldier (@kcuah_d) April 25, 2021

Yup, as is made clear above, folks are loving the scene involving Kung Lao where he saws right through his opponent. As ComicBook.com describes it:

This might very well be the most gruesome Fatality in the entire movie. Kung Lao uses his iconic razor hat and drives the lesser-known fighter Nitara straight through in a buzzsaw-like fashion. Not only is it one of the bloodiest fatalities in the movie, but it’s also one that almost perfectly compares to the same finishing move from the video game series. Flawless victory, indeed.

It’s easy to see why so many people may’ve stood up and cheered or pumped their fist in the air when this played out on screen, as it’s just one of a whole handful of awesome moments in the Mortal Kombat reboot that were designed entirely to put a huge smile on the face of any longtime fan. And with the film having proven itself at the box office this weekend, and reports of a sequel being in the work already making the rounds, it seems that the property is far from finished with the world of cinema.

Tell us, though, what was your favorite moment of the movie? Let us know in the usual place below.