10 Marvel MVPs who would thrive in James Gunn’s new DCU

James Gunn revealed that he plans to cast some familiar faces to the DCU as long as they’re “easy to work with.” While there hasn’t been any news on which actors could be next in line to play DC’s iconic heroes, there are people out there—like former DC stars—who are willing to recast their roles in Gunn’s iteration of the DCU.

At the same time, Gunn teased that he might bring in some actors that he’s worked with before, meaning that potential Marvel stars could have a piece of the DCU pie. While it’s unlikely for big names like Simu Liu or Chris Hemsworth to jump ship, there are a handful of other Marvel cast members who could have a chance to play a DC role.

10. Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt has to be the easiest choice. It makes sense given that he’s appeared in almost everything that moved, including The Super Mario Bros Movie. If Pratt wants to make the jump, Gunn will likely be open to making use of the opportunity. Could he don the red cape as Superman perhaps? Imagine the headlines, “Chris Pratt is cast once again for another major iconic role in pop culture.”

9. Tony Revolori

A rival to Peter Parker and his friends, Tony Revolori played Flash Thompson in the Spider-Man Homecoming saga. He had minor roles in the MCU and was there to be somewhat of an obstacle for Peter. It’s currently unknown if he’s going to return, especially since all of Peter’s classmates will be making their ways to college. If Gunn is willing to give this young actor a shot in a major role, it’s something worth considering. Since he’s already played one Flash, perhaps he could play Barry Allen, aka The Flash.

8. Emma Fuhrmann

Emma Fuhrmann was robbed of her role as Cassie Lang in the MCU and was replaced by Kathryn Newton. If she still wants a chance to have a piece of the superhero pie, she better hope that Gunn saw some sort of potential in her. If Gunn plans to show that Superman may not be the only Kryptonian on Earth, she may be perfect to play Superman’s cousin, Kara Zor-El, better known as Supergirl.

7. Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau received his fair share of acting roles in almost everything pop culture, from Marvel to Star Wars. While it’s more likely he’s too tied up with Disney and Marvel Studios, who’s to say that he can’t have a minor taste to appear in DC? He doesn’t need a large role and could play something small like Commissioner Gordon or Alfred. If Favreau does receive a role in DC, even if it’s essentially a cameo, then his reach in the sci-fi fantasy scene would greatly expand.

6. Ty Simpkins

Remember that kid in Iron Man 3 who helped Tony Stark and saw him as “the mechanic?” He was played by Ty Simpkins, who later reprised the role in Avengers: Endgame when he appeared at Stark’s funeral. Gunn could give Simpkins a role to play an actual sidekick for once if he does get invited to join the DCU. The first thing that comes to mind is Dick Grayson (aka Robin/Nightwing). It would be a perfect hero role for this young actor.

5. Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman made a handful of appearances in the MCU as Thor’s love interest, Jane Foster. Sadly, Jane died after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder, which was a huge missed opportunity to pass the torch (or in this case, hammer) to someone familiar. As much as we hate to see Portman leave the MCU, perhaps DC could allow her to play the major hero role once more. Wonder Woman or Hawkgirl could be ideal roles for someone with experience playing a badass superhero.

4. Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana made huge waves recently after it was revealed that she made box office history with Avatar: The Way of Water‘s massive success. Maybe now is the perfect opportunity for her to take a risk and join another superhero universe. If Saldana does join DC, she may be the perfect recasting of Wonder Woman based on how she played Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy. She’s beautiful yet someone you wouldn’t want to mess with.

3. Idris Elba

If DC Studios plans to do a casting reshuffle, then Idris Elba may as well be affected. He appeared in 2021’s The Suicide Squad as Bloodsport. If DC does plan to change the narrative, Gunn should consider recasting Elba as Hawkman and not waste this actor’s talent. As of now, it’s currently unknown if he’d consider jumping ship since he made a cameo appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder recently.

2. Jack Champion

Jack Champion made his film breakthrough in a minor role in Avengers: Endgame as “the kid on the bike,” then later played a major role in Avatar: The Way of Water as Spider. Perhaps the DCU could be the next step in his acting career. Since Gunn’s plans for Superman is to showcase a younger superhero, maybe Champion could play the role. If it’s too much for him, maybe a new version of Shazam would suffice.

1. Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista‘s acting career has grown over the past few years. He’s worked with Gunn in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and it was announced recently that GOTG Vol. 3 will be his last film in the MCU. Since his breakout performance as Drax, he’s appeared in other high-profile movies, such as Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and will be starring in Knock at the Cabin. If Gunn wants Bautista to do another superhero project with him, hopefully, the role would be appropriate to his acting profession. Could Batman or Aquaman may be a suited choice?

The changing landscape

The DCU is changing, hopefully for the better. With superhero films dominating the box office landscape, joining a comic book universe is an opportunity not worth refusing. Gunn has the opportunity to spark the careers of those who played minor roles in the MCU or give a major cast member a chance to be badass for once. In the end, it’s up to the DC and Warner Bros. Discovery brass—and possibly the actor’s contracts—to see what happens next.