10 Movies Dominated Disney Plus In 2020

Despite racking up 86 million subscribers in just thirteen months, with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video’s customer count now firmly in their sights, Disney Plus has frequently been faced with the entirely valid criticism that the library is severely lacking when it comes to original content.

Thankfully, then, the Mouse House recently announced that streaming exclusives were set to become the number one priority, and they backed up those words at the recent Investor Day by revealing that a massive amount of films and TV shows were in the works from their biggest brands including the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Pixar, Walt Disney Animation and Walt Disney Studios.

However, the 10 most popular movies on Disney Plus over the last twelve months have now been revealed, and as expected, there’s a startling lack of original titles on the list, as you can see from the rankings below.

Moana Frozen 2 Frozen Home Alone Toy Story 4 Home Alone 2: Lost In New York Mulan Avengers: Endgame The Santa Clause Hamilton

The biggest surprise is that Moana won out over both Frozen flicks, but if you exclude Mulan, which was always intended for a theatrical release before eventually being sent to Disney Plus via the Premier Access model, then you’d have to go all the way down to Hamilton in tenth place to find a streaming exclusive, which is hardly a ringing endorsement of the in-house lineup and even that might not be considered truly ‘exclusive’ given that it’s just a recording of the broadway play.

That being said, this list does highlight the enduring popularity of Christmas favorites like Home Alone and The Santa Clause, while the MCU posts a particularly poor showing with Endgame faring the best as the only installment in the world’s biggest franchise to make it into the Top 10.