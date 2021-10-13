11 New Movies & Shows Hit Netflix Today

While the 13th might be unlucky for some, it isn’t bad luck for Netflix subscribers as 11 new titles have hit the service today. There is a lot of variety on display in the eleven titles, which means there is something for everyone from kids to foreign film lovers.

So, if you want to settle down with something brand new tonight, here is what you need to know about the new Netflix releases. Here are three of the biggest releases:

Violet Evergarden: The Movie (2020)

Linked to the anime series of the same name Violet Evergarden: The Movie is technically the second movie in the Violet Evergarden franchise. After the end of a great war, phones start becoming commonplace, meaning that there is less need for Auto Memory Dolls, robots who write for other people. Violet Evergarden, a former robotic soldier who became an Auto Memory Doll, grapples with the nature of human emotion and her own scars from the war.

Fever Dream (2021)

An American-Chilean-Spanish suspense drama film based on award-winning novelist Samanta Schweblin’s novel. It stars Maria Valverde as Amanda. A young woman is on the floor in pain as she is interviewed by a young boy who tries to work out how the woman ended up there. And her answers detail a story of broken souls and looming catastrophe.

Operation Hyacinth (2021)

Directed by Piotr Domalewski and written by Marcin Ciaston, this Polish-language film is set in the 1980s. It is based on the real-world Operation Hyacinth, which aimed to out members of the LGBT community. The film follows a young police officer who goes undercover to track down a serial killer who seems to be targetting gay men.

But Wait, There’s More!

For those interested in foreign language films, kids’ shows, and more, here are a few more shows hitting the platform tonight.

Kuselan (2008) – Adding to Netflix’s increasingly large collection of Indian films, this Tamil-language drama-comedy hybrid is a remake of a 2007 film called Kadha Parayumbol. Directed by P. Vasu, the film follows a villager who used to have a close friendship with a famous movie actor. However, they grew distant with time. But, when the actor returns to the village to film a movie, the villager debates if they should try and reconnect with the actor. However, the film is mainly known for a series of controversies surrounding its release. This includes its decision to market the movie as a vehicle for famous actor Rajinikanth when he only has a brief guest role.

Mighty Express (Season 5) – The fifth season of the popular children's animated show created by Keith Chapman and Spin Master Entertainment, the minds behind the smash hit PAW Patrol. Set in a world run by kids and full of sentient trains, it follows a group of youngsters who work with the trains to solve various problems.

Muthu (1995) – This Tamil-language film was directed by prolific director K. S. Ravikumar. It is a remake of the Malayalam film Thenmavin Kombath. This film follows Muthu, a loyal servant who falls in love with a woman. However, his boss Zamindar Malayasimman also falls in love with the same woman, which causes problems for Muthu. However, secrets about his past soon come to light. Changing both Muthu's life and the lives of those around him.

Perazhagan (2004) – A Tamil-language comedy-drama. It stars Suriya and Jyothika, both of whom play dual roles. It follows Chinna, a hunchback who, despite being mocked, selflessly helps other people. He eventually falls in love with a blind dancer and aims to help her recover her eyesight. However, an interaction with a man who looks like him causes many problems for Chinna.

Reflection of You (Season 1) – This series will be releasing new episodes weekly. This South Korean drama is based on the novel by writer Jung So-Hyeon. It follows Jeong Hee-joo, a painter and essay writer who is married to the rich Ahn Hyeon-seong. However, despite having all the comforts of the world and two children, Jeong feels unfulfilled. And when she meets art teacher Goo Hae-won she quickly begins a forbidden love affair.

Sivaji (2007) – Directed by S. Shankar, this Tamil-language action film stars legendary actor Rajinikanth as Sivaji Arumugam, a wealthy software architect who returns to India to set up a non-profit to serve the poor. However, Adiseshan, another businessman, sees Sivaji as a threat to his profits and works to destroy the non-profit by any means necessary.

Smart People (2008) – A comedy-drama with an all-star cast including Dennis Quaid, Sarah Jessica Parker, Elliot Page, and Thomas Haden Church and was directed by Noam Murro. It follows Lawrence Wetherhold, an English professor and widowed parent who ends up falling in love with a former student, causing chaos for those around him in the process.

Umrika (2015) – Written and directed by Prashant Nair, this Hindi language comedy-drama film follows Udai, a man who moves from an Indian village to the United States. However, his family keeps in contact with him via a series of letters. However, these letters may mean more than they first realize.

Which new release are you most excited to see on Netflix?