18 Movies Hit VOD This Weekend, Including Some Big Releases

As we head into October, the amount of new content on streaming and VOD platforms doesn’t seem to be slowing down, COVID-19 or not. For this weekend, a number of new movies were added to the major providers, including Misbehaviour, Ava, Alone, and No Escape. What, then, can we expect from these new titles and where can you watch them?

Well, first up is the Keira Knightley-starring Misbehaviour, a British comedy-drama from Philippa Lowthorpe. Set during the 1970 Miss World competition, the film examines the context behind a feminist protest at the event, and the impact of the first black winner. As with many new releases this year, a cinematic outing was curtailed by the pandemic, and with a decent response from reviewers, it’s worth checking out as a rental on the Microsoft or iTunes stores.

By comparison, Ava is a thriller with Jessica Chastain, wherein she plays an assassin dealing with the complications of her identity. The likes of Colin Farrell and John Malkovich fill out a strong cast for this one, which is available to rent or buy on the major services. Another title to watch out for, meanwhile, is the documentary Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story, which showcases the lengths that performers go to in order to pull off action sequences.

In terms of horror, Alone focuses on a man stuck in an apartment during a zombie apocalypse, something that most of us can probably relate to this year. You can catch this one on Vudu. Also out is No Escape, which sees a social media star travel to Moscow only to get caught up in some unpleasant realities.

Other highlights this week include a special discount on popular Afghanistan war drama The Outpost, available for $0.99 on the iTunes store, and the widely available South Korean action-thriller Ashfall.

Here’s a full list of what’s new to buy and rent this week, courtesy of Decider:

To Buy: Misbehaviour

Ashfall

Ava

She’s in Portland To Rent: No Escape

Jay Sebring….Cutting to the Truth

The Artist’s Wife

Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story

Full Metal Jacket

Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation

After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News

The Girl With a Bracelet

Alone

Most Wanted

Dogs Don’t Wear Pants

LX 2048

The Racer

Turning Point

A pretty good selection, then, for anyone wanting to check on in some of latest and more intriguing VOD additions like Alone, and those that probably missed out on a theatrical run. If none of these examples take your fancy, though, there’s plenty more fresh material across Netflix and other streamers for this week, meaning it’ll be hard to not find something to watch.