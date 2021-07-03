16 New Movies Hit VOD This Weekend, Including Megan Fox Survival Thriller ‘Till Death

As always, the weekend brings with it a slew of new VOD titles for your perusal, and there are sixteen fresh additions to the marketplace that cover almost every base genre-wise. Admittedly, there aren’t a great deal that stand out as must-see entertainment, but more than a couple could definitely be worth checking out, including Megan Fox’s new thriller ‘Till Death.

The high-concept marriage of survival story, home invasion thriller, and horror sees the actress try and gloss over an unhappy marriage to celebrate her tenth wedding anniversary before she wakes up to discover she’s been handcuffed to her husband’s dead body, and there’s a crew of criminals on the scene with nefarious intentions.

Video game adaptation Werewolves Within is drawing strong notice from critics for loosely adapting the source material into a riotous horror comedy, while Liam Neeson’s The Marksman is also available to rent, and could capitalize on the recent streaming success of the grizzled action star’s Netflix release The Ice Road, but you can check out the entire list below and see for yourself.

A Cinderella Story: Starstruck

Separation

The Boss Baby: Family Business

Werewolves Within

Rebel Hearts

Till Death

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Long Story Short

Let Us In

The God Committee

Kid Candidate

The Exchange

The Phantom (2021)

My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To

Scare Us

The Marksman

Additionally, the sequel nobody asked for is here, with The Boss Baby: Family Business arriving four years after the original inexplicably managed to earn over half a billion dollars at the box office; the family friendly animation also streaming on Peacock. HBO Max’s Angelina Jolie thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead is a solid small-town thriller spinning a yarn of cops, robbers and firefighters. Meanwhile, your documentary itch can be scratched by Rebel Hearts, an engrossing tale detailing how a group of nuns advocated for women’s education and got involved with civil rights protests, so all the VOD boxes have pretty much been ticked.