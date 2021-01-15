18 Movies Hit VOD This Weekend, Including Tom Hanks’ New Film

Friday is here, which means that it’s time to run down the weekly list of new VOD arrivals. Of course, most people are probably going to be busy spending an hour of their day watching the first two episodes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s WandaVision, while Anthony Mackie’s new sci-fi actioner Outside the Wire has debuted over on Netflix.

Ironically, that isn’t even the only sci-fi movie starring the MCU’s Falcon to be released today, with Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead’s Synchronic one of the eighteen new titles to hit VOD. The filmmaking duo behind acclaimed cult favorite The Endless deliver another impressive low budget entry into the genre that’s well worth checking out for fans of trippy and existential originality.

This week’s biggest hitter, though, is undoubtedly News of the World, which sees Tom Hanks team up with Bourne director Paul Greengrass for a defiantly old school and sweeping Western. Netflix have picked up the international distribution rights for a film that hit the big screen on Christmas Day and has barely crawled past $7 million at the domestic box office, despite receiving widespread praise from critics.

The potential awards season contender will be hoping to find a much bigger audience on VOD, and you can check out the full slate of new additions below.

Synchronic

Showbiz Kids

Promising Young Woman

News of the World

Skyfire

Climate of the Hunter

Redemption Day

Insert Coin

The Empty Man

Horizon Line

Bloody Hell

American Dream

Don’t Tell a Soul

American Skin

Love Sarah

MLK/FBI

Some Kind of Heaven

Assassins

Another movie that could fly under the radar into Academy Awards consideration is former Killing Eve showrunner Emerald Fennell’s incendiary feature debut Promising Young Woman, with Carey Mulligan giving a career-best performance as a heroine exacting her own unique brand of vengeance on a series of predatory men. It might not be for everyone, but out of the eighteen VOD releases, there’s bound to be at least one that ticks all of the boxes.