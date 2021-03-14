2 Jason Statham Movies Are Blowing Up On Netflix Today

Netflix users around the globe can’t get enough of Jason Statham this weekend, as two of the British action star’s movies – one of them is amongst his most successful, the other has mostly been forgotten about – are trending on the platform this Sunday. Namely, 2013’s Parker and 2019’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Parker has been a big hit on the service since it debuted in the States this month. After claiming the top spot for a while there, the crime/heist thriller is now the #2 most streamed film on Netflix in the US, behind just-debuted family comedy Yes Day. As for Hobbs & Shaw, that’s managed to creep into the Top 20 movies on Netflix worldwide, currently occupying the 17th position on the chart, according to FlixPatrol.

Parker features Statham as the titular character, a professional thief with a strict ethical code who’s betrayed by his crew and left for dead after a job goes wrong, leading him to plan a heist to get his revenge. Jennifer Lopez co-stars, with Nick Nolte and Bobby Cannavale also in the cast. It underwhelmed at the box office back in the day, not to mention it earned middling reviews, but now it’s found its audience on streaming.

As for Hobbs & Shaw, the first spinoff of the hit franchise sees Statham reprise his role as Deckard Shaw opposite Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs, with the unlikely partners having to work together to take down Idris Elba’s superhuman villain who’s after Shaw’s sister Hattie (Vanessa Kirby). After bringing in $760 million worldwide, it’s no surprise that Universal is moving forward with a sequel.

Jason Statham will next be seen in Wrath of Man, his latest collaboration with old pal Guy Ritchie, alongside Scott Eastwood and Josh Hartnett, which is due out next month on April 23rd.