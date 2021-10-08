27 New Movies Hit VOD This Week, Including Another Bruce Willis Dud

Friday means a veritable bonanza of new titles are now available on VOD, and once again the lineup covers almost every genre that you could possibly imagine, ranging from high concept thrillers and blockbuster family films to serial killer dramas and the latest in the never-ending procession of desperately poor Bruce Willis actioners.

Two fairly heavy hitters stand out among the pack this week, with the first being M. Night Shyamalan’s Old. It isn’t his best work by any means, but it’s an effective murder mystery that managed to do solid business at the box office this summer after earning $90 million on an $18 million budget.

The second is The Night House, an atmospheric supernatural chiller that features an incredible lead performance from Rebecca Hall, as well as a unique spin on the standard haunted house tropes. There are an additional 25 releases on top of that, though, and you can check them out below.

Old

The Night House

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Right In Front Of Me

Holly & Ivy

Love, Lights, Hannukah!

Christmas In Vienna

Chateau Christmas

The Christmas House

Pharma Bro

South Of Heaven

Survive The Game

Sunset On The River Styx

Fried Barry

Distancing Socially

The Secret of Sinchanee

Detention (2021)

Vengeance Is Mine

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman

Not Going Quietly

Cleanin’ Up The Town: Remembering Ghostbusters

Spring Blossom

Blue Bayou

Val (2021)

East Of The Mountains

The Card Counter

Because of Charley

South of Heaven sees Jason Sudeikis venturing outside of his wheelhouse to headline a crime thriller, which could make it worth checking out, but we also have to address Survive the Game. Less than eighteen months ago, Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray starred in a movie called Survive the Night, so you’d imagine their latest collaboration with an almost identical title is a sequel, right? Incredibly, it isn’t, and just sums up the Die Hard icon’s descent into apathy rather neatly.